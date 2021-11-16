Rahul Dravid wasn't the most talented batsman of his time, in the Indian team. How many times have we all heard that? We all know Sachin was the most talented back in the day. These days, it's Rohit Sharma. But have we stopped to ask, how exactly do we determine talent?

Well, Rahul Dravid came across this very question a few years ago and he had the perfect reply, he questioned the methods we chose to define talent.

In this little interview, Dravid talks about how we, including him, have been fed this idea of natural, pure talent that we often forget determination, courage etc are also talents.

You can watch the whole video here:

And this is one of the many many reasons, Rahul Dravid could excel as the coach of the Indian cricket team.