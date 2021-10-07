Sitting at the 7th spot on the Indian Premier League points table, Rajasthan Royals have lost what they had to lose. There is no coming back now, but while the team isn't performing too well on the ground, the side's social media managers are doing their part in keeping things fun. 

rajasthan royals in IPL
Source: Zee News

Rajasthan Royal's Twitter account is winning the meme race with memes, as they are fun and hilariously self-aware.

There is at least one place Rajasthan Royals is winning.