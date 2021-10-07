Sitting at the 7th spot on the Indian Premier League points table, Rajasthan Royals have lost what they had to lose. There is no coming back now, but while the team isn't performing too well on the ground, the side's social media managers are doing their part in keeping things fun.

Rajasthan Royal's Twitter account is winning the meme race with memes, as they are fun and hilariously self-aware.

So you're telling us there's a chance.... pic.twitter.com/uoEYmLE405 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 4, 2021

🤞🏻 Hoping this works 🤞🏻



🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯



🕯 Early wickets 🕯



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 29, 2021

Sanju looking back at his innings like... pic.twitter.com/JYQM20Zzcf — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 27, 2021

There is at least one place Rajasthan Royals is winning.