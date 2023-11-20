As we all know, yesterday India witnessed a heartbreaking moment when we lost the World Cup to our final opponent, team Australia. But apart from that, it seemed that the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was a little too quiet. So, the lack of praise and enthusiasm was really felt.

And that is why you have a finals at a stadium like Wankhede.

The crowd has gone silent.

If this was Wankhede, the stadium would have been charged and loud and intimidating to the opponent. This is zero home advantage. — Adi (@Brewkenstein) November 19, 2023

However, when it came to celeb and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, the internet couldn’t stop talking about his ‘exaggerated sense of enthusiasm.’ This has got us wondering, with Singh offering such great energy to team India, while the crowd at the stadium was the exact opposite of it, why did Ranveer Singh’s reactions rub people the wrong way? Here are some of the posts people have shared about his support:

Ranveer Singh doing overacting even when watching a cricket match. He is the only celebrity who seems to be waiting for camera to be on him – embarrassing himself in front the world🤦‍♂️#INDvsAUSfinal #CWC2023Final #INDvAUS #RanveerSingh — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) November 19, 2023

Puri duniya ek taraf aur yeh Ranveer singh ek taraf ! 😂😂😂



Character se Niklo Ranveer



Khilji +Rocky Randhawa + kapil dev =Ranveer in today’s match



Aaryan khan be like bas kar bhai #INDvsAUS #CWC2023Final #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/ncdinSNa04 — Sharya (@sharya09_) November 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

bowlers se zyada excited virat rehta hai, true

Par aaj ek aur shaqs hai😭😭 #RanveerSingh #WC2023

pic.twitter.com/m2Gwe3p6p6 — t i s h (@dramaxcams) November 19, 2023

Don't Worry I will make a Movie and Beat Australia in World Cup Final

Ranveer Singh #INDvsAUSfinal #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/SuflnY3AtK — Moiz Ashraf (@mueez97) November 20, 2023

It seems @naughtyrobot725 has spoken up for the rest of us! Because yes, how come the audience wasn’t passionate about the match?

Idk why people are trolling #RanveerSingh for celebrating in an over-enthusiastic manner. Literally every guy celebrates like that whenever a big wicket falls or at a six. Its not his mistake that y'all dont have passion for the sport.#INDvAUS #CWC2023Final — A T (@naughtyrobot725) November 19, 2023

Ranveer Singh’s enthusiasm was much needed during a match of such gravitas. And be it Wankhede Stadium or the Narendra Modi Stadium we need people to show up with passion to support a game. Not even with regards to which team one is loyal to, but with respect to how well a team is playing.

At least he was showing his support!