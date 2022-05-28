When Sanju Samson won the toss after losing it 13 times in this season of IPL, the odds sort of shifted towards Rajasthan Royals in their Qualifier against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The rest was handled by Jos Buttler.

He made a century when it mattered the most, while the opposition star Virat Kohli could not contribute much with the bat again.

He scored 7 runs off 8 balls, making a very meager contribution to the total of 157. Rajasthan Royals achieved it with relative ease and RCB's dream of finally getting its hands on the trophy dashed to the ground once again.

RCB's hunt for the title has been going on for years, as is, unfortunately, Kohli's form. Now, people reacted to the news like people are used to - with memes.

RCB fans waiting for their 1st IPL trophy.......! pic.twitter.com/glzo7pHE7e — बाबा जयपुरिया (@onekhabari) May 27, 2022

Karn Sharma be like - "Mera luck kuchh bhi nahi, inke bad luck ke aage" pic.twitter.com/47Ft1j14Si — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 27, 2022

#EeSalaCupNamde is not possible in this year try next time #Chokli and his fans pic.twitter.com/x6VOKnV1zG — Prashant Pandey🇮🇳 (@Mr_Pandeyjii) May 27, 2022

another day of Virat kohli giving away his wicket 🤡 pic.twitter.com/TurZKsp0It — Diksha 🏳️‍🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) May 27, 2022

#RCBvRR



Kohli coming to Bat. After 2 balls pic.twitter.com/O4MKoP1yTE — Internet Explorer 🚩 (@explorerhoon) May 27, 2022

Kohli after one over in a knockout game:#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/2Dy2SpVbQu — DUCKrat Kohli 0(1) (@ChokerKohli) May 27, 2022

While it is a not-so-great time for RCB, Rajasthan Royals will look to win the trophy for their mentor and the captain who led the side to a victory in the first IPL - Shane Warne.

In fact, after his match-winning knock, Buttler told the media:

Shane Warne has been such an influential figure for Rajasthan Royals and having led the team to the title in the first season. We will miss him dearly but we know he is looking down on us with a lot of pride today.



The Great late Shane Warne is smiling on you. Well played tonight, @rajasthanroyals and good luck for the final. 👍🏻#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RRvRCB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 27, 2022

Hard luck for RCB, fingers crossed for RR.