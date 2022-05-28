When Sanju Samson won the toss after losing it 13 times in this season of IPL, the odds sort of shifted towards Rajasthan Royals in their Qualifier against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The rest was handled by Jos Buttler. 

He made a century when it mattered the most, while the opposition star Virat Kohli could not contribute much with the bat again.

He scored 7 runs off 8 balls, making a very meager contribution to the total of 157. Rajasthan Royals achieved it with relative ease and RCB's dream of finally getting its hands on the trophy dashed to the ground once again. 

RCB's hunt for the title has been going on for years, as is, unfortunately, Kohli's form. Now, people reacted to the news like people are used to - with memes.

While it is a not-so-great time for RCB, Rajasthan Royals will look to win the trophy for their mentor and the captain who led the side to a victory in the first IPL - Shane Warne.

In fact, after his match-winning knock, Buttler told the media:

Shane Warne has been such an influential figure for Rajasthan Royals and having led the team to the title in the first season. We will miss him dearly but we know he is looking down on us with a lot of pride today.

Hard luck for RCB, fingers crossed for RR.