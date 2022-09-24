It’s over! Tennis star Roger Federer, who announced his retirement from Grand Slam a few days ago, finally brought down the curtains of his two-decade long journey. Federer was defeated in doubles tie match alongside long-time rival, Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022 in London on Saturday.
Federer hugged his teammate Nadal and other players after losing the match and delivered a speech while bidding the final goodbye to everyone.
During his speech, Federer couldn’t hold back and burst into tears as he relived his 20-year-old tennis journey. A video of his speech caught our attention on Twitter.
The official handle of Laver Cup posted the video of Roger Federer’s emotional speech in which the tennis champion thanked his teammates including Rafael Nadal for being on his side during the last match.
“We’ll get through this somehow, will we, right?! Look, it’s been a wonderful day. I told the guys I’m happy, I’m not sad. It feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time – and everything was the last time..,” Federer said.
Talking about his journey, he added, “It was never supposed to be that way. I was just happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends, really. It ended here. It’s been a perfect journey. I would do it all over again.”
Watch the video here:
And of, course Twitter is emotional:
Europe’s Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal lost their Laver Cup doubles to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Nadal said that it was a “super emotional” ending, AFP reported.
“For me it has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things together,” Nadal said.
“When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too,” he added.
World is crying! Have a happy life ahead, GOAT!