It’s over! Tennis star Roger Federer, who announced his retirement from Grand Slam a few days ago, finally brought down the curtains of his two-decade long journey. Federer was defeated in doubles tie match alongside long-time rival, Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022 in London on Saturday.

Federer hugged his teammate Nadal and other players after losing the match and delivered a speech while bidding the final goodbye to everyone.

Saying so long while soaking it in.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/dnIAIF7c07 — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022

During his speech, Federer couldn’t hold back and burst into tears as he relived his 20-year-old tennis journey. A video of his speech caught our attention on Twitter.

The official handle of Laver Cup posted the video of Roger Federer’s emotional speech in which the tennis champion thanked his teammates including Rafael Nadal for being on his side during the last match.

“We’ll get through this somehow, will we, right?! Look, it’s been a wonderful day. I told the guys I’m happy, I’m not sad. It feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time – and everything was the last time..,” Federer said.

Talking about his journey, he added, “It was never supposed to be that way. I was just happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends, really. It ended here. It’s been a perfect journey. I would do it all over again.”

I can't stop crying https://t.co/zhTMpJfA04 — Volatility Volume and Value (@VVVStockAnalyst) September 24, 2022

I can't believe that time has come for the Legend to Say Good Bye.

Thank You for all the beautiful memories.

Wish U Happy Retirement @rogerfederer https://t.co/8OL40sRLrl — Maneesh Raj 🇮🇳 (@Maneesh4mHyd) September 24, 2022

I have never been moved this for a long time. You inspire, You are god @rogerfederer #RogerFederer𓃵 https://t.co/yfXOF1cnK5 — Sharan Peddi (@PeddiSharan) September 24, 2022

Thank you for having me in tears this early in the morning 😪 #Federer

Thank you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/CcJkFJakeE — Rabee’a Abrar ربیعہ (@rubiaabrar) September 24, 2022

What a fine sporting moment. What a legend! Thank You @rogerfederer



I am sure everyone who is watching this has moist eyes. https://t.co/dv6aOlmakm — Saurabh Gupta(Micky) (@MickyGupta84) September 24, 2022

An era comes to an end. https://t.co/p6re2b3s9Q — Jasmine Shah (@Jasmine441) September 24, 2022

The greatest. What a player. To see your biggest rival in tears to see you go is testament to that. How could you not love tennis. https://t.co/x8xIxlawTc — Anthony Murt (@Murto07) September 24, 2022

Will miss seeing him on the court! What a gentleman @rogerfederer https://t.co/TKcvxUZfPy — Sabeen Ahmad (@sabeenahmads) September 24, 2022

What a legend.



He may have lost @LaverCup last night, but, surrounded by his team, his family, his fans, his inspiration & motivation, here’s the living proof that good guys don’t finish last. @rogerfederer https://t.co/jGQkUC6JkB — Victoria Fritz (@VFritzNews) September 24, 2022

Legends are not made in a day.

For me, what @sachin_rt was to cricket @rogerfederer was to Lawn tennis.

There are a very few people who inspire generations to do what they do. These icons are one of those GOATs. Hats off 🤗🤗 https://t.co/Sl8a9mqE3A — Awakash Kumar (@awakashIPS) September 24, 2022

We lived in the Roger Federer era…we can tell our future generations 💖 https://t.co/jmnMOjyQxA — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) September 24, 2022

There can be only one #RogerFederer So great; so human; so deeply in love with his family. The kind of sportsman that draws a tear even from his biggest competitors. ❤ https://t.co/LaA2zCdFTn — Kaypius (@realkaypius) September 24, 2022

Europe’s Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal lost their Laver Cup doubles to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Nadal said that it was a “super emotional” ending, AFP reported.

“For me it has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things together,” Nadal said.

“When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too,” he added.

World is crying! Have a happy life ahead, GOAT!