Last night brought up a lot of emotions for Indian cricket fans. After what was an incredible tournament and performance, the outcome left people heartbroken. People have that relationships with cricket in India. However, it was more than that this time. The World Cup final was more than that.

As someone who closely followed the World Cup for the first time, I finally understood what this game does to fans. I still may not comprehend the impact entirely, not yet, but there’s a sense of empathy that you develop for the team. While it’s something that should come anyway, watching a tournament, where the team plays exceptionally well is bound to end that way.

So, this World Cup felt like an understanding of all the effort that goes behind representing the country in sports. Having to see the impact of a bad day on the players is a realization of how hurting losing a match can be for the people who play it, when even viewers feel heartbroken. The videos and the pictures of Rohit Sharma breaking down in tears towards the end, added to the realization.

More than the outcome or the match itself, these visuals left a lot of people feeling bad.

Dont cry champs.. we are always with you.. we love you.. thanku for such a good tournament♥️…#RohitSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/MWHoes54EL — Nav (@beitbar) November 20, 2023

Seeing Rohit Sharma cry broke my heart the most 💔

What an amazing WC captain 🫶🏼 https://t.co/Sc6zueKwfs — Advait Gharat (@advait_gharat) November 20, 2023

Wasn't going to cry yesterday until I saw Rohit Sharma crying — Manav (@manav_daga_) November 20, 2023

I’ve been trying my level best to not comment on the devastating World Cup loss. I came into this world cup, not a big fan of Rohit Sharma but he won me over and over with his flawless batting and led our team to the final and yesterday, seeing him cry has broke me beyond repair. — Harshh. (@harcastic) November 20, 2023

I just can’t take any more post and reels of Rohit sharma crying. Cricket is a very cruel sport. Man only wanted one thing and for that too he gave his 100%. I just can’t…. pic.twitter.com/LcnlKGHBc7 — Aditya Teltia (@TeltiaAditya) November 20, 2023

When he is crying automatically we also start to cry this captain deserve more 😭😭



WE LOVE YOU ROHIT SHARMA pic.twitter.com/xXNqpuxwXp — AA_SHABIR 💙💥 (@ShabzxRaHanFp) November 20, 2023

Only watched cricket for Rohit sharma after seeing him cry today I am almost done with this shit 💔 — Tanish06 (@iamTanish06) November 19, 2023

Then again, there are always bad days.