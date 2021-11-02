With India's T20 series against New Zealand approaching (starts on November 17), discussions about the next captain of the side have started.

For the uninitiated, Virat Kohli had announced that he will step down as the skipper of the side in the format after the ongoing World Cup, and the biggest contender on the list to replace him is Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma set to lead in the T20 series against New Zealand, Hardik and Bhuvneshwar likely to be dropped due to fitness and form. (Source - PTI) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2021

As per a report from PTI, this is what a source close to PTI said on the topic.

First things first, the squads for New Zealand series need to be decided. Rohit hasn't yet said that he doesn't want to lead in the T20 Internationals against New Zealand. And why would he not want to lead? It's his first series as full-time T20 captain.

That doesn't come as a big surprise but has generated enough buzz on social media. Here are some reactions to the news.

3 ICC trophies in next 5 years. ✍️ https://t.co/jcoqjPcsj9 — Shivaji Bajpai (@ImShivaji) November 2, 2021

Would love to see how Rohit builds the New Team. https://t.co/MrKlGEKicG — ʜᴀʀꜱʜ𝟒𝟓™🇮🇳 (@HarshRo45__) November 2, 2021

Next T20 WC apna hi hai 🔥 https://t.co/48epoMieaL — Sunidhi (@asli_sunidhi) November 2, 2021

Start of a new era..



Rohit - Dravid duo will lift Indian T20 standard to next level.



🙏🙏🏃‍♂️ https://t.co/BtrGNZ1Gvj — 👑Dhruv Vikram FAN 👑 (@Boskeyswag) November 2, 2021

Apart from this, Kohli's ODI captaincy will also be scrutinised in the upcoming meetings. Eventful times ahead.