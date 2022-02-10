I think we can all agree that Indian cricketers have a distinct way of communicating on the field at times. Their inner desi guy just takes over all other personalities, and honestly, we do not mind it one bit. 

In the recent display of the same, Rohit Sharma was heard telling Yuzvendra Chahal "chal bhaag udhar", during India's match against West Indies.

The captain wanted to end the matters soon as India looked positioned to win. And Yuzvendra, well, wasn't showing as much enthusiasm as he was expecting. So his junior got an earful, but it was all in the spirit of the game. 

The viewers enjoyed this banter a lot and here are some of their reactions to the same.

