I think we can all agree that Indian cricketers have a distinct way of communicating on the field at times. Their inner desi guy just takes over all other personalities, and honestly, we do not mind it one bit.

In the recent display of the same, Rohit Sharma was heard telling Yuzvendra Chahal "chal bhaag udhar", during India's match against West Indies.

Mumbai ka launda Rohit sharma 😂😭😂😭😂😭😂pic.twitter.com/G2fBml8Fd2 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 9, 2022

The captain wanted to end the matters soon as India looked positioned to win. And Yuzvendra, well, wasn't showing as much enthusiasm as he was expecting. So his junior got an earful, but it was all in the spirit of the game.

The viewers enjoyed this banter a lot and here are some of their reactions to the same.

Cracking me up everytime I watch it 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AUwedyKh5l — ✨Prakrati✨Live n Let Live ✨❤️ (@PrakratiKunder) February 10, 2022

I love this guy... 😂😛😬😃😄😁 https://t.co/n9TpOTSBEb — Billa Sharabi (@chinu_bhai) February 9, 2022

the reaction changes with the speaker https://t.co/Xzuoqyl3fg — 🍂 (@__reema_xo) February 10, 2022

This is so hilarious.Rohit looks like a task master and means business… https://t.co/uPbynHxsR0 — HS 🇮🇳 (@himanshudr) February 10, 2022

it's okay, it happens.