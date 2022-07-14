The first ODI between India and England saw brilliant performances in both, the batting and bowling departments. While Jasprit Bumrah ran through the English line-up with a beautiful 6-for, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan played a 114-run stand, seeing the team home.

Rohit Sharma made a crucial contribution to the match by scoring 76 runs, with 5 sixes and 6 fours. Now, one of these sixes went into the stands and unfortunately hit a 6-year-old girl named Meera.

There was a concerning conversation for some time if she is all right and thankfully she was. She did not sustain any major injuries, as was confirmed by the physiotherapists of the English cricket team.

After the match, in responsible action, Rohit Sharma also paid a visit to the young fan to make sure she is doing okay and people are appreciating the gesture.

Shoutout to the @englandcricket physios yesterday 🙌



She was okay and even received a visit off Sharma himself later in the day!



She was okay and even received a visit off Sharma himself later in the day!#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/mbvOsoT6lQ — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 13, 2022

India eventually won the match by 10 wickets, starting the ODI series on a high. They will look to continue with the performances and win the series on English soil.

During the match, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan (who scored 31 runs of 54 deliveries) created a record of completing 5000 runs as openers for the Indian national side.