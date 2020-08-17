MS Dhoni took retirement from all forms of international cricket on August 15, and soon after, tributes started pouring in from different directions.

From his teammates, his fans and friends.

A very special one, came from his wife Sakshi Dhoni too. In an Instagram post, Sakshi said that she is proud of Dhoni for whatever he has done for the game and his achievements.

You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are!

She also said that she is certain he must have held back tears while saying goodbye to cricket.

I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead!

Sakshi ended the post with these lines from Maya Angelou:

People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.

And here's how people reacted to the heartfelt things she had to say for Mahi.

Sakshi has been Dhoni's constant companion in his journey. She has been his biggest cheerleader through ups and downs and we are sure she feels the pain of his retirement almost as much as he does. You can read her post here: