In what can truly be called the end of an era, Serena Williams has announced her retirement from tennis. She made the announcement via a write-up for Vogue.

I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

In Vogue’s September issue, @serenawilliams prepares to say farewell to tennis on her own terms and in her own words. “It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she says. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next” https://t.co/6Zr0UXVTH1 pic.twitter.com/YtGtcc18a9 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 9, 2022

This means that all eyes will be on her when she plays in the upcoming US Open, as that could be the last time we see her in a Grand Slam, or on a tennis court.

Unfortunately, I wasn't ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don't know if I will be ready to win New York. But I'm going to try. And the lead-up tournaments will be fun.

An absolute legend of the sport, Serena's retirement has garnered responses from all around the world. Here are some of them.

😭😭😭 The end of a legendary era that lasted my adolescence and entire adult life. I'm emotional. https://t.co/cJf06hAUbs — MisandryPope (@MisandryPope) August 9, 2022

This beautifully written and honest article. @serenawilliams I grew up watching tennis when the Australians were at the top. When you & Venus came along, you changed the game. But not only tennis. You 2 young women were comfortable in your own skin and you showed the world https://t.co/2aWRMqBROS — Good Trouble_Another Brazen Hussy 🛡🌸🇯🇲🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@TheRealDealDoS) August 9, 2022

The greatest athlete in history to ever do it. What an icon. What a human on and off the court. https://t.co/JiNthBSp6G — Arturo Torres (@arturodraws) August 9, 2022

From the very beginning, I’ve followed Serena. I too was a weird little Black girl playing on public courts, the year after she turned pro. I too struggle with Virgo perfectionism. And I too am sorry to see her go — and am equally excited for what comes next.



Thank you, Serena. https://t.co/SZsG0JuGgu — Kaitlin Byrd: Apocalypse Diarist (@GothamGirlBlue) August 9, 2022

For women driven by passion & love for their work, the journey to this realization is huge. Trust me.



“The way I see it, I should have 30+ Grand Slams…I didn’t show up the way I could have..But I showed up 23 times & that’s fine. Actually, it’s extraordinary.” - @serenawilliams https://t.co/J09CuCbDxG — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) August 9, 2022

This is an extraordinarily beautiful and transparent essay from @serenawilliams. It resonates powerfully for me and will for many women. https://t.co/J09CuCbDxG — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) August 9, 2022

The retirement announcement- at once predictable and shocking - is the headline. But this is an awfully revealing and poignant read. Well worth your ten minutes.... https://t.co/f5kIgFZ6xU — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) August 9, 2022

I don't describe my feelings right know, it will be very hurtful to the tennis world cause our Queen @serenawilliams says farewell to tennis, but also I'm really happy as fan but also as a person that she did what she did and nobody can't take away from her.... #SerenaWilliams https://t.co/WZdvdvukKu — Anthony Clay (@anthocavedaghi) August 9, 2022

Serena says don't call it a retirement, call it an evolution. Evolving into whatever's next.



Love it and feel that! 🐛🦋 https://t.co/8uwPMsqZvv — Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) August 9, 2022

The Tennis world did not deserve Serena Williams. We'll only truly comprehend the void she leaves behind when the dust settles. https://t.co/0pn9trslU1 — Jermaine Jupiter | The JobFather (@JermaineJupiter) August 9, 2022

Pay attention to her words. “Evolving”… if you’re an athlete, recognize there is room for the evolution of you. I speak with athletes often about their evolution. Kudos to Queen @serenawilliams 👸🏾#Evolve #MoreThanSport @voguemagazine https://t.co/lb9UlgG3fK — Dr Angel Brutus, LPC, ACS, CMPC (@Angelbrutus1) August 9, 2022

In her legendary career, Serena won 39 Grand Slams. This includes 23 singles titles, 14 doubles, and 2 mixed. Her 23-GS record remains a record in the sport. She has also won 4 Olympics gold medals and was ranked number one for an unbelievable 319 weeks.

Having noted all of that, numbers do not do real justice to her talent and contribution. Serena, most importantly, gave people dreams and fulfilled them at the same time. What an honor it has been to watch her play.