In what can truly be called the end of an era, Serena Williams has announced her retirement from tennis. She made the announcement via a write-up for Vogue.

I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

This means that all eyes will be on her when she plays in the upcoming US Open, as that could be the last time we see her in a Grand Slam, or on a tennis court. 

Unfortunately, I wasn't ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don't know if I will be ready to win New York. But I'm going to try. And the lead-up tournaments will be fun.

An absolute legend of the sport, Serena's retirement has garnered responses from all around the world. Here are some of them.

In her legendary career, Serena won 39 Grand Slams. This includes 23 singles titles, 14 doubles, and 2 mixed. Her 23-GS record remains a record in the sport. She has also won 4 Olympics gold medals and was ranked number one for an unbelievable 319 weeks. 

Having noted all of that, numbers do not do real justice to her talent and contribution. Serena, most importantly, gave people dreams and fulfilled them at the same time. What an honor it has been to watch her play.