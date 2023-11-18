It’s World Cup season and of course, many of us get together with loved ones to watch the matches. And since the India Vs. Australia match is upon us, we’ve curated all the places you can head to in Delhi-NCR to watch the match and perhaps enjoy a cold one over all the excitement. Here, take a look for yourself:

1. Molecule Air Bar – Greek Park

Credit: Just Dial

2. Social – Hauz Khas

Credit: YoMetro

3. Boom – Punjabi Bagh

4. Smaaash Noida Pub Exchange – Noida

Credit: Eazy Diner

5. Underdoggs – Aerocity

6. The Chatter House – Nehru Place

7. Open Tap – Gurugram

8. Glued Reloaded – Noida

Credit: Glued Reloaded

9. Dearie – Noida

10. Spezia Bistro – Hudson Lane

Credit: Zomato

11. Ministry Of Beer – Connaught Place

12. Yes Minister – Essex Farms 

13. 21 Shots – Gurugram

14. Bira 91 Taproom – Gurugram

Feature Credit: Hindustan Times