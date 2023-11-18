It’s World Cup season and of course, many of us get together with loved ones to watch the matches. And since the India Vs. Australia match is upon us, we’ve curated all the places you can head to in Delhi-NCR to watch the match and perhaps enjoy a cold one over all the excitement. Here, take a look for yourself:
1. Molecule Air Bar – Greek Park
2. Social – Hauz Khas
3. Boom – Punjabi Bagh
4. Smaaash Noida Pub Exchange – Noida
5. Underdoggs – Aerocity
6. The Chatter House – Nehru Place
7. Open Tap – Gurugram
8. Glued Reloaded – Noida
Credit: Glued Reloaded
9. Dearie – Noida
10. Spezia Bistro – Hudson Lane
11. Ministry Of Beer – Connaught Place
12. Yes Minister – Essex Farms
13. 21 Shots – Gurugram
14. Bira 91 Taproom – Gurugram
Feature Credit: Hindustan Times
