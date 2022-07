Indian cricket team's captain Jasprit Bumrah broke West Indies' legend, former skipper Brian Lara's Test world record in a single over of the fifth and final match against England on Saturday. In his captaincy debut of Tests, Bumrah scored 35 runs off England pacer Stuart Broad.

According to a Sportstar report, Brian Lara had smashed 28 runs in one over against South African Robin Peterson in 2003.

Bumrah's achievement reminded netizens of Indian former skipper Yuvraj Singh's back-to-back sixes against Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Many of them were quick enough to notice the similarity and came up with oh-so-hilarious memes on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Rishabh Pant broke the 17-year-old record of former captain MS Dhoni for the fastest century by an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman. Pant smashed his fifth Century in the same series.