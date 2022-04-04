Former CSK captain MS Dhoni has prompted comparisons with Jonty Rhodes after he dismissed PBKS batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa with a lightning-fast dive that resulted in a run-out.

Though, to be fair, and with no offense intended towards Jonty, Dhoni need not be compared to any other cricketer when it comes to fielding.

The agility, the sprint, the run out and fitness at the age of 40.. Just Dhoni things pic.twitter.com/CgGs8Gx03p — mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) April 3, 2022

He is one of the most successful wicket-keepers, if not the most successful, and his prowess does not seem to be getting affected by age.

Having given up on the captaincy, Dhoni entered this season focused to help his team, CSK, and the stumping of Rajapaksa is only an example of the same. Here are some of the reactions to the dismissal.

Age is just a number for Thala Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/YvasKPOmN7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 3, 2022

Whattta runout by DHONI🔥🔥..treat to watch🤩 — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) April 3, 2022

MS Dhoni the supreme man! pic.twitter.com/VaiZatj76M — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 3, 2022

Super human doesn't age.

Age is just a number for this Man

Fan forever.

Dhoni is not a player, He is an Emotion❤#Thala pic.twitter.com/i8eaXLZtEx — Jagan _🎰@kethireddy (@jagan_reddy_) April 3, 2022

MS Dhoni's diving run out, a breakdown



(cricket version to a play at the plate, kinda) pic.twitter.com/ByVQdS447b — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) April 4, 2022

Now, while Dhoni certainly deserves the appreciation, so does bowler Chris Jordan who threw the ball towards the stumps in the first place. He couldn't hit the stumps, but he was fast and that helped Dhoni in executing the dismissal.

Ultimately PBKS won the match by 54 runs, bundling out the entire CSK side for 128. With this Chennai's losing streak continues, hinting at troublesome times ahead if they don't fix things with immediate effect.