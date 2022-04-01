A few days ago, MS Dhoni announced that he will be stepping down as the captain of CSK, and it was seen as the beginning of the preparation for him to quit the IPL.

We do not know when that will happen, but it will be sooner than later. However, there is something to look forward to, something we do not want to jinx. He may come back to the T20 side to play in the upcoming World Cup.

If sources are to be believed, the BCCI has contacted MS Dhoni to return to the side to further consolidate India's position in the tournament.

And from the looks of things, they may just be able to pull this off. Reportedly, MS is very keen on taking up the project after coaching the side in the T20 World Cup, 2021. He wants to make a difference by being on the field this time, and if that happens, we will be able to see him in India colours once again (a dream).

India hasn't won an ICC title since Champions Trophy 2013. This means that we have experienced a drought of 9 years, despite coming very close on some occasions.

During this time, Dhoni transferred the charge of the team to Kohli, who further handed it to Rohit Sharma - but a trophy evades us.

Keeping all of this in mind, the BCCI presumably wants India to put its best foot forward in T20 World Cup, 2022, given that beyond this tournament, it may be too late to make use of Dhoni's services.

The ever-mysterious MS has not made any statement regarding the matter.

We, on the other hand, are not mysterious at all and I have to inform you that this was a joke. Happy April Fool's Day!

I am sorry. To quote Stevie from Schitt's Creek, "If it helps, no one hates me as much as I do". Having said that, you know Dhoni never goes back on his decisions, so if you bought it, it is partially on you.

Let's watch the winning 6 of the 2011 World Cup to feel better. Come on