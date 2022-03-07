Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come under fire for his remarks on the late Shane Warne's bowling abilities and his lifestyle as people say he could have totally avoided making those comments.

Speaking to India Today about Warne's status as the "best spin bowler", Gavaskar noted:

For me, the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were certainly better than Warne. Because look at Warne's record against India. It was pretty ordinary against India. Because he didn't have much success against Indian players, who are very good players of spin bowling, I don't think I would call him the greatest. I think, Muttiah Muralitharan with the success that he had against India would rank over him in my book.

Fox Sports picked up this statement and Gavaskar has been bashed for it.

While the criticism of his performance isn't a big issue in itself, the timing of it couldn't be worse. What further got Gavaskar criticism was his comment on Warne's life.

He was always looking to live life fully, king-size as they call it and he did that and maybe because he lived life in such a manner is perhaps the reason why his heart couldn't take it and he passed away so soon.

Sunil Gavaskar on national television talking about Warne's poor bowling record in India and also insinuating that his heart couldn't keep up with his lifestyle.



How is it possible to be so bereft of class and basic humanness? — Shubi Arun (@loudspeaker19) March 4, 2022

Yes it was very shameful https://t.co/2wiHGSU5Mh was very derogatory to great soul Shane warne. Somebody tell Mr Sunny that Warne has much more impact on the game than him. — Deepak Gupta (@DeepG777) March 7, 2022

We don’t need for gavaskar certificate .. shane warne will always the best leg spinner for entire universe ..shameful sunil gavaskar — Adnan Abbasi (@AdnanAb06606446) March 7, 2022

Not surprised but disappointed! Grace is a rare specie! Sunil Gavaskar shocked by Shane Warne's death but says he was not the greatest spinner https://t.co/Cv6aIgqELS — Faisal Shariff (@faisalshariff) March 7, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar is being insensitive, yes ofcourse he may have other opinion but he can just avoid speaking now imo.

(Context- his take about Warne, the spinner.) — Niyati (@niyatiiii_45) March 7, 2022

Very poor commentary by Sunil Gavaskar... How can u nitpick Shane Warne's death and stat, tat too at the time when the entire cricketing fraternity is mourning and shocked by the legends' loss... As days go by, Gavaskar commentary is becoming cringe.. — Biswajoy Kumar Das 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@DasBiswajoy) March 5, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar is a legendary Indian cricketer..but i never really liked his commentary nor his thoughts!! https://t.co/orikaFhOXQ — Arun (@ImArunVK12) March 7, 2022

Tone deaf 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/SFv6TaiEQS — R A S H I D (@forashid) March 7, 2022

Gavaskar’s commentary has been volatile for past few years…the day after Shane warne’s demise he also made questionable comments on warne’s lifestyle on AIR ….Time for @BCCI to take a call on him https://t.co/r7AuLlviHq — 🚀 (@_money_badger_) March 7, 2022

Sometimes, it's better to keep things to yourself.