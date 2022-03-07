Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come under fire for his remarks on the late Shane Warne's bowling abilities and his lifestyle as people say he could have totally avoided making those comments.

Speaking to India Today about Warne's status as the "best spin bowler", Gavaskar noted:

For me, the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were certainly better than Warne. Because look at Warne's record against India. It was pretty ordinary against India. Because he didn't have much success against Indian players, who are very good players of spin bowling, I don't think I would call him the greatest. I think, Muttiah Muralitharan with the success that he had against India would rank over him in my book.

While the criticism of his performance isn't a big issue in itself, the timing of it couldn't be worse. What further got Gavaskar criticism was his comment on Warne's life.

He was always looking to live life fully, king-size as they call it and he did that and maybe because he lived life in such a manner is perhaps the reason why his heart couldn't take it and he passed away so soon.

Here's how people have been reacting to the whole thing.

Sometimes, it's better to keep things to yourself.