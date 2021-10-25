Following India's loss to Pakistan at the World T20, Indian skipper Virat Kohli attended the post-match press conference as is the custom. However, one of the journalists present, asked Kohli if it Ishaan Kishan should have been picked ahead of Rohit Sharma.

The Indian skipper stood up for his deputy and reminded the scribe about what Rohit Sharma has done for the sport and more importantly, how well he had performed for India.

Literally bodied that Man! But But Clear Rift 🙂👍 pic.twitter.com/zwO5kuyeOt — Shantanu (@imshantanu105) October 24, 2021

Kohli standing up for Rohit Sharma during the press conference has garnered a lot of praise from the fans.

I still don't know how can you hate this guy.. he's literally a gem bc!

Aise koi Kohli ko back karte hue dikha hai kabhi? Ans is No!

I'm just speechless after seeing hate tweets against Virat. He gave is everything. Score na karta toh tum toh jana le lete :) #ViratKohli https://t.co/5iMUralQ5D — ѕнιναм (@xshivam1) October 24, 2021

Leave game aside ..but this man @imVkohli earning my respect day by day ❤️ https://t.co/qTW55FyBkL — sթҽcԵɾҽ🔥 (@iamprasad51) October 24, 2021

Give me a reason to hate this man .

Always for his team mates,his opponents too some point of time

Still the unreal hate and paid agendas he has faced and still facing is so hard to beleive.

Chin up Man .We will bounce back stronger https://t.co/YmAcS9iiuM — ❥︎𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒆 (@what_a_busyday) October 24, 2021

know nothing about cricket but he’s impressing me. https://t.co/85oZqbdEtC — 𓆠 (@vaishnavisms) October 24, 2021

Omg this is equal to big fucking tight slap lmaoo https://t.co/6StjeYnpe4 — rohit 🖤 (@jrohit_tweets) October 24, 2021

Giving back is an art then Virat Kohli is Picasso of it!🔥🤩 https://t.co/AbolwPGLwU — Swamiraj_Prabaharan (@_srp_24) October 24, 2021

who will even ask these kind of questions? ffs pls appoint some guys who has atleast some knowledge about the game #IndvsPak https://t.co/z9WUzBmrfB — Top of off stump (@rajmohan51) October 24, 2021

What a fucking daft question to ask. Unhappy that Kohli didn't smack that shit in the face. https://t.co/oBhesH8aLo — Hindi is not India's national language (@abhir24) October 24, 2021

One of the reasons this man will always ALWAYS have my unparalleled respect. No. Matter. What. https://t.co/5hDiWF4UkU — jake peralta love bot (@phirleeaayadil_) October 24, 2021

Manifesting a kohli century in next match 🤲🤲 https://t.co/8Y2H8G3UU0 — K. (@Kishore69420) October 24, 2021

Glad to know when I have a bad day at work, I don't have to hold a press conference discussing it. 🙃 #littlethings https://t.co/8SEAG8QSdq — Banana Janta (@BananaJunta) October 24, 2021

That's what a good captain does, stand up for his mates!