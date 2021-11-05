India's chances of still making it into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021 rests on New Zealand losing at least one of their remaining two games against Afghanistan and Namibia. We know that, the Indian team knows that and Ravichandran Ashwin knows that.

This is why the ace spinner told reporters it would be good if India could provide physio support to Mujeeb Ur Rahman to get him fit for the match against New Zealand.

The discussion that we need to have is about how we are going to go about the couple of games we have left. Everyone is planning and wanting to go on a real high for the last two games. The rest of it is not in our control, we just have our fingers crossed.

Afghanistan is obviously the best bet against New Zealand that India has!

It’s a funny game and Afghanistan have played good cricket and a lot of our hopes rest with them, so all the very best to them... I really wish if we could provide any physio support to Mujeeb we can get him on the field. That is all we can hope for.

- R Ashwin.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman missed Afghanistan's last two matches against India and Namibia through injury. Hopefully, he is match-fit for Sunday. There are a few billion people who really want him to play.