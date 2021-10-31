India have lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the T20 World Cup. Having lost this do or die match, India is very unlikely to qualify for the semis. Well, there's still some hope. But Indians need a scapegoat, and at this point, that seems to be the Indian Premier League.

Yup. Ban IPL has been trending on Twitter as Indian fans have been blaming the league for India's failures.

#BanIPL

Jab cricket team hi nahi samjhti India hone ka matlab.

IPL khilvalo in logo se.

Advertisement karva lo in logo se koi si bhi.

Khuch bhi bulvalo, sab khuch keh denge, par

Jab World Cup ki baari aayegi to

sab hag denge bhadiya se.

Hum kya chu*ia hai, IPL dekhenge. pic.twitter.com/8nUzB3yiRL — infinite possibilities (@infinite5858) October 31, 2021

The 2010 T20 World Cup was also lost due to IPL, It is clear from today's performance that BCCI has not learned anything.#BanIPL pic.twitter.com/zNhO8apM80 — Anish Singh (@The_anishsingh) October 31, 2021

Some players &. Their Performance

Performance For India team

for Ipl team #BanIPL #IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/Sv0f4FhzFI — @Subhankar pati (@SubhaVintage) October 31, 2021

#BanIPL #T20WorldCup21 #IndiaVsNewZealand #INDvNZ

This is IPL team. IPL should be banned. They are just creating propaganda.

Virat kohli the worst captain ever. pic.twitter.com/NK11hIE9L9 — Yash Bansal (@yashbansal906) October 31, 2021

Indian Cricket Team during #BanIPL



T20World Cup IPL pic.twitter.com/05cjxU9vY0 — Amitabh ₚₐᵣₒ𝒹ᵧ  (@Sirbachpan) October 31, 2021

Its no more a sports, but a business for BCCI. High time, Team India players should be banned from playing IPL. #BanIPL pic.twitter.com/OicXd0cXVK — Anup (@anupsingh2203) October 31, 2021

Indian cricket is now limited to IPL #BanIPL — Ravi Patel (@Raviofficial1) October 31, 2021

Guys, Stop watching IPL like a hungry dog or a drug addict.

Girls, at least now stop simping and getting wet for Kohli drop their ratings and achieve this #BanIPL — Akshat Vadhulya (@VadhulyaAkshat) October 31, 2021

#banipl #banadsforindianteam

sara player bs paisa kamne main lga huwa h.. ab bahut huwa samman ab koi gyan pelne maat aana ki support in bad times kr k, bhot support kr liya sala 8 saal se ek bada trophy nhi jeeta india ne r kitna support krenge. — Sumit Sagar (@SumitSa35931436) October 31, 2021

BCCI can't ban IPL , money has invested.. only we can stop watching it .. If we stop watching it , they can select proper players for team India.. #banipl #BCCI — Real_Chelsea (@Chelseapremi) October 31, 2021

The main reason they are burnt out is because of IPL. In IPL there is no relegation,it is just a money making business for corporates. Cricket has been traditionally played between nations(Tours),should be continued like that.Only national team matters.#banipl — Kapil (@Kapil542) October 31, 2021

Well, let it out guys, as long as you are civil about it.