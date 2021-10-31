India have lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the T20 World Cup. Having lost this do or die match, India is very unlikely to qualify for the semis. Well, there's still some hope. But Indians need a scapegoat, and at this point, that seems to be the Indian Premier League. 

Source: Twitter

Yup. Ban IPL has been trending on Twitter as Indian fans have been blaming the league for India's failures. 

Well, let it out guys, as long as you are civil about it. 