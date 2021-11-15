The T20 World Cup 2021 final might have been between Australia and New Zealand, amongst the rowdiest in the crowd were fans from India and Pakistan.

Case in point, this video of two fans of their respective countries just having a go at each other for no good reason!

Pakistanis vs Indian in the final #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/hd9Dgy2goh — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 14, 2021

Desi Twitter has been describing this incident as the peak Begaani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana!

India and Pakistan are having their own final in the final 😂😂 https://t.co/eGwOlKzlOm — Mansoor Jan (@Mjanpk) November 14, 2021

Inka apna hi final chal raha hai https://t.co/0IrbW7W31T — 🥀 (@hxllwithit) November 14, 2021

kitne free hain yeh saare? https://t.co/bqnjUjuRuE — Zo / #StandWithKashmir 🇵🇸 (@zo_BasimStydia) November 14, 2021

Bc hamara apna hi final chal rha 😂😂😂 https://t.co/eXChJJJPBA — TJ  (@UtdTalha) November 14, 2021

Aag lagy Basti may Pak-Ind apni masti may https://t.co/wuowRi91OB — Rana Usman (@us_manhere) November 14, 2021

Along with their sports teams the subcontinent fans should also be banned from all sporting venues. https://t.co/vOGNYpGIeb — Saumyajit (@keysers0ze_80) November 14, 2021

Both are out https://t.co/0Ki5T3USNW — Shivam Vij (@ShivamV81432436) November 14, 2021

🤣🤣Pakistani and Indians bring the noise otherwise Foreign crowd is dead if it was India pak final spirits would been so high https://t.co/WcRy7c3UI6 — Mazzy/ (@arjunransidvar) November 14, 2021

At some point, you just have to ask, "Maa baap ki parvarish mein aisi kya kami reh gai thi?"