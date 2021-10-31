India will be facing New Zealand today in the T20 World Cup 2021 in what appears to be a do or die match for Virat Kohli-led side. Despite being strong on paper, the team has been through a gale of abuse following its loss to Pakistan in the first match.
So today, everything needs to be perfect. Except, it might not be. Richard Kettleborough will be the umpire for this game. Now, this doesn't sound like a big deal, till you realise he was officiating in the 2014 T20 World Cup final when India lost to Sri Lanka.
He was also officiating in the 2015 World Cup semi-final when Australia knocked India out of the tournament. Also, when India lost of Semi final to West Indies during the 2016 T20 World Cup!!
Oh, did I mention that he was also the umpire when India lost in the Champions Trophy 2017 final to Pakistan?
Wasim Jaffer was actually the one to piece it together...
Happy Halloween Indian fans 🎃 #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/22v9EV0Mdc— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 31, 2021
And once the man tweeted it, Twitter literally started praying.
All the best India 🙂🙂🥲🥲😭😭#INDvNS #T20WorldCuphttps://t.co/z3vtvpIW4P pic.twitter.com/AyAo4Q3Sr0— JG (@GargJosh) October 31, 2021
Indian fans after knowing the umpires pic.twitter.com/cK549mBoBt— Yogesh Kumar Barola (@BarolaYogesh) October 31, 2021
😐 काहे डरा रहे हो भाई..#INDvsNZ https://t.co/YxppbShciP— Frank Watson (@DearFrank007) October 31, 2021
Hey @Dream11 can I add #RichardKettleborough in my team in today's match. @WasimJaffer14 #INDvsNZ https://t.co/I53GGom6MA— Wasir Phukan (@wasir_phukan) October 31, 2021
Yeh umpire phir aa gaya🙂😐😭😭...To all the players aaj sab dive maar lena🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#India #INDvsNZ https://t.co/as9pTUg6pg— Akshita (@Cherub789) October 31, 2021
Ye dukh khatam hone ka naam kahe nhi leta hai be😥😥🥴 https://t.co/tsLKgpMVXc— Samarpit Singh 🇮🇳 (@SamarpitSingh6) October 31, 2021
Richard kattleborough to ind fans:- https://t.co/MCciffPqkH pic.twitter.com/4NY49sIDRP— s u r a j (@mainterasuraj) October 31, 2021
Faaaaccccckk https://t.co/DwbLT4vq7c— fortweetwo (@Doubledecacorn) October 31, 2021
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2021
Let's be clear here. We're not blaming Kettleborough for India's loss. Just that he isn't very good for our luck. Anyway, the match starts at 7:30 PM. 5 ghante hain, main jaa raa mannat maagne!