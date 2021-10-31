What's happening in the World T20 match between India and New Zealand is less than ideal. So was what happened in the match between India and Pakistan.

But that doesn't mean that the players, including captain Virat Kohli, aren't giving their absolute 100 percent on the field. The hate the skipper is getting suggests that people are not convinced about the same, which reflects heavily on the kind of fans some of us can sometimes be.

#GullyCricket best finisher playing test match...Kohli doesn't know the captaincy..opener choice was wrong pic.twitter.com/YQFZiTeKvp — Vijay Pal (@veejaypal26) October 31, 2021

He should be immediately dropped from captaincy and batter. He is only good at rotating strike and putting bad balls away which works for odis, not for T20s. So painful to watch our players playing in this fashion but they dnt care, they will get money from ipl — Chintan (@cmshah7) October 31, 2021

Team under Same team under

MS captaincy virat captaincy pic.twitter.com/L4qqHjGvod — 𝗠𝗔𝗔𝗭 :) (@unitedasimsquad) October 31, 2021

#Virat deciding to leave the captaincy of the t-20 team even before the World Cup started#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wDkhP1YDBz — vikrant (@WickedRant21) October 31, 2021

It's poetic that Virat Kohli's worst ever T20I knock puts the final lid over the coffin of his T20I captaincy, may be even his T20I career! — Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) October 31, 2021

Why BCCI has allowed Virat to choose when to quit Captaincy and from which format? What a Vip treatment? Sack him immediately to save Indian Cricket — Kapil Virmani (@KapilVirmani3) October 31, 2021

If indian cricket team throws #HardikPandya out of this team and takes virat kohli captaincy on immediate basis .. then only luck will favour india #INDvsNZ #NZvsIND — Shivang Birla (@birlashivang) October 31, 2021

VIRAT KHOLI IS BAD LUCK FOR INDIA AS CAPTAIN. "GET OUT" AND GIVE ROHITH SHARMA THE CAPTAINCY OR INDIA WILL HAVE AN EARLY EXIT OF THE #t20worldcup2021 — TEACHER SJX (@TeacherSjx) October 31, 2021

If there is one cricketer whose dedication cannot be questioned on the field, it's Virat's. He plays to win, and he does win. A lot. So it's truly unfortunate to see how quickly people turn on him in the face of a loss or a bad performance.

Some of the hate can also be attributed to the fact that he took a strong stand against the bullying of Mohammad Shami because of the pacer's religion.

For that, one struggles to find words. Even before the match had started, people had started saying that they hope India loses, so it's not surprising that in a crunch situation like this, they have come all guns blazing against the captain who is trying his best.

If you thought Virat Kohli is quitting T20 captaincy to focus on his batting, the joke is on you. Fellow just wants more time to concentrate on his Woke activism. The captaincy was getting in the way. — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) October 31, 2021

Now virat will get enough time to teach more abt how to celebrate "Green diwali" n his usual activism classes. 🤭 — Shreehari 🇮🇳 (@aquiseen) October 31, 2021

Virat Kohli is busy focusing on activism. Hope he quits Indian cricket team soon — Vik (@VikrantSB) October 31, 2021

Brand #Virat has taken a hit, Unnecessary activism has its own side-effects. This will have some impact on his future endorsements. — Shailesh (@HindustaniTweet) October 25, 2021

We don't know what the fate of the match will be. We don't know what the fate of the tournament will be. But we know that we are proud of Virat and the team for putting all their might into the games. Our pride can't be shaken.