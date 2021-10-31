Indian team's batting performance against New Zealand has been a bit of a mood dampener. So much so that even former international cricketers are not immune to it. 

Source: The Quint

Case in point, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, who seems to have been on the receiving end of some banter for former English captain, Michael Vaughn. 

Jaffer's reply is basically what all of us are feeling right now. 

For the uninitiated, this banter started when Vaughn predicted an England and Pakistan semifinal a few days ago...

... to which Jaffer replied with a meme. 

Well, looks like Vaughn is winning this one. Hopefully, he doesn't. 