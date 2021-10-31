Indian team's batting performance against New Zealand has been a bit of a mood dampener. So much so that even former international cricketers are not immune to it.

Case in point, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, who seems to have been on the receiving end of some banter for former English captain, Michael Vaughn.

How are you @WasimJaffer14 ? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

Jaffer's reply is basically what all of us are feeling right now.

For the uninitiated, this banter started when Vaughn predicted an England and Pakistan semifinal a few days ago...

England are an outstanding T20 Team .. So much clarity in everything they do .. making a decent Aussie team look very very average .. Pakistan v England final anyone ?? #T20WorldCup #Pak #Eng — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 30, 2021

... to which Jaffer replied with a meme.

Team India who've played just one game seeing people pick semi finalists and finalists already: #T20WorldCup21 pic.twitter.com/0KXhicHfhI — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 30, 2021

Well, looks like Vaughn is winning this one. Hopefully, he doesn't.