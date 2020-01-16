It is that time of the year again. For the nth time in the last 5 years, the news of MS Dhoni's possible retirement is in the air.

Today the BCCI announced the names of players included in its central contract. MS Dhoni's name was not in that list. Now, this doesn't mean that the former captain has played his last game in the country's colours but naturally, this has made some people very upset!

Twitter has assumed this to be the end of the road for the great one and is making #ThankYouMSD trend all across the country!

End of an era . #MSDhoni was a legend and #Cricket world will definitely miss you . We always thankful to you whatever you have done your career . #ThankYouMSD pic.twitter.com/6dvX9Cjqqe — aniket (@andy8593) January 16, 2020

14 or 16 whatever no. of matches CSK will this year, will be cheered like nothing before..

looking at #Dhoni's Portfolio, I am sure he will get the 2nd biggest farewell of Cricketing History,

& ofcourse whole Qaiyanaat will work for a "Happy Ending" on 29 May 😁#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/bG01cfaUq6 — 🐣 (@tom_jerryi) January 16, 2020

So his career ended the same way it started. Poetic.



MS Dhoni (2004-2019)#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/EHn4blpQmn — Prasanth Bhaskar (@PrasanthBhaska2) January 16, 2020

It is an end of era contributed so much to Indian Cricket Fullfilled Dreams Of Indians .Can’t imagine Cricket without u thank you for making my childhood memories so beautiful . Always my Inspiration From TT to One Of the Best Indian Captain @msdhoni #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/2DJ7EAfU6T — À B H Ï Ś H È K (@ItxAbhi27) January 16, 2020

#ThankYouDhoni it feels sad that he also has haters 😭 u will be missed sir , long like the 👑 thanks for all the memories u gave us , Cricket will never be the same without you again pic.twitter.com/uHuVWWA6IR — 🇮🇳👑 ShruvArjunkaFan👑🇮🇳 (@shruvkhan) January 16, 2020

1st:- other Batsman vs drs

2nd:- DHONI vs drs pic.twitter.com/OP3EpYVNLh — Garvit (@garvitizm) January 15, 2020

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been ushered out of the exit door.?

"Time Spares No One, Not Even MS Dhoni" #ThankYouMSD ? pic.twitter.com/jOW9YomlAe — Aabhash (@Iam_Aabhash) January 16, 2020

If Dhoni really retires without having any final sendoff.... I will HATE Dhoni. I will hate Dhoni...

He deserves a fucking sendoff for whatever he has done for us.

Donot say #ThankYouMSD ....he will come back!! He will come backk!!! #MSDhoni — Vedantam Muralidhar (@Muralidh1108) January 16, 2020

Best ODI captain, wicket-keeper batsman India ever produced. Thank you for hitting that six in 2011 world cup final. #ThankYouMSD — .. (@neednahiarahi) January 16, 2020

I will going to tell my kids,"ek aisa wicketkeeper tha jo stump k pitche se match badal deta tha"#ThankYouMSD #MSDhoni #BCCI — pratik dubey🇮🇳 (@pratikd251194) January 16, 2020

Alright now, hold those tears. There has been no official announcement yet. And he'll most likely be playing in the IPL this summer. But if this is the end, cherish the last 15 years of entertainment he has provided us with!