India VS Pakistan match is an emotion and we desis take this emotion quite seriously. Hence, cricket fans booked hospital beds, with amenities, as hotel rates across the city started rising on the date of the match.
However, we, once again, experienced the ‘ekdum se waqt badal diye, jazbaat badal diye, zindagi badal di’ feeling as the BCCI has been advised to reconsider the date, due to security reasons.
The match, which was originally scheduled on October 15 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, is likely to get a new date as the previous date was clashing with the first day of an important festival across Gujarat, Navratri.
As per reports, a source revealed that it might not be an easy task to change the dates but the discussion is still going on.
“The India vs Pakistan World Cup match date might be changed as security agencies have alerted BCCI to change the date because of the Navratri festival. Agencies have told us about it and we are in discussion soon and will take the decision. It’s not an easy task, there are so many things involved in any match so will have to look after each and everything. Let’s have a final discussion, then only can respond. But yes, if required to change the date keeping in mind security will do it if the situation comes.”
However, the date change could become a nightmare for the fans who paid massive amounts for tickets and hotel rooms.
Nevertheless, we are excited about the match and can’t wait to watch the epic battle!