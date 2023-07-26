India VS Pakistan match is an emotion and we desis take this emotion quite seriously. Hence, cricket fans booked hospital beds, with amenities, as hotel rates across the city started rising on the date of the match.

However, we, once again, experienced the ‘ekdum se waqt badal diye, jazbaat badal diye, zindagi badal di’ feeling as the BCCI has been advised to reconsider the date, due to security reasons.

Credits: Indian Meme Template

The match, which was originally scheduled on October 15 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, is likely to get a new date as the previous date was clashing with the first day of an important festival across Gujarat, Navratri.

Credits: Veena World

As per reports, a source revealed that it might not be an easy task to change the dates but the discussion is still going on.

“The India vs Pakistan World Cup match date might be changed as security agencies have alerted BCCI to change the date because of the Navratri festival. Agencies have told us about it and we are in discussion soon and will take the decision. It’s not an easy task, there are so many things involved in any match so will have to look after each and everything. Let’s have a final discussion, then only can respond. But yes, if required to change the date keeping in mind security will do it if the situation comes.”

Credits: Sports Adda

However, the date change could become a nightmare for the fans who paid massive amounts for tickets and hotel rooms.

Cricket Fans booked expensive flights, non refundable hotel rooms and even hospital beds in Ahmedabad for Ind v Pak match



Meanwhile BCCI: pic.twitter.com/b1ZJF04USy — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 26, 2023

Aree yaar shittt, itna jaldi schedule change kar rahe, ab to shayad Public re-plan karle. 13th October ko announce karna tha na, asli entertainment to tab milta!!😏🎯#IndvsPak #WorldCup2023 — Ronak Kedia (@CrikNerd) July 26, 2023

Nevertheless, we are excited about the match and can’t wait to watch the epic battle!