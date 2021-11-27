Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have seen the gutkha man all over your social media. The young man, who went viral for chewing something during the Kanpur test while talking on the phone in the stands, has been spotted with a new poster.

Gutka thook le pehle pic.twitter.com/MbwRe0bqWi — Daniel Ricciardo WDC 2023 (@TheWiseManAD) November 26, 2021

Shobhit Pandey, the viral gutkha man, revealed that he wasn't eating gutkha but was just chewing meethi supaari as the security officials at the stadium confiscated his gutkha. The businessman even revealed that he was on a call with a fellow cricket enthusiast when his clip went viral.

Someone rescue that girl please pic.twitter.com/uEIpCvewSa — Zeeshan Mhaskar (@MhaskarChief) November 25, 2021

According to a report, he even pledged that he would stop eating gutkha. During the next match, he went to the stadium with a placard that read 'Gutkha Khana Galat Baat Hai'.

Were you able to spot him during the match?