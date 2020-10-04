What do the cricketers Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Ishan Kishan have in common?

Well apart from being some of the finest new talents in Indian cricket, all of them also have another thing in common - they all trained under 'The Wall' of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid. 

Rahul Dravid
Source: The Mango News

Yes, Twitter user Trendulkar pointed out that these young cricketers, whose smashing performances in U-19 matches and IPL 2020 won them new admirers, all trained under Rahul Dravid. 

While there is no taking away from each player's individual talent and hard work, what's also commendable is the training they received by Dravid, when he headed the National Cricket Academy and worked with India A and Under-19 teams as their head coach.

Rahul Dravid
Source: Sportzwiki

In fact, Dravid also coached Pant and Samson as the coach of Delhi Daredevils in 2017. 

Naturally, people were quick to acknowledge the fact that for Indian cricket, Dravid is the gift the keeps on giving: 

Rahul Dravid, truly one in a million! 