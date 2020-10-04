What do the cricketers Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Ishan Kishan have in common?

Sanju Samson pockets another Man of the Match award. Makes it 2 out of 2. #RRvsKXIP #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/2k74V4cPHv — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) September 27, 2020

The 19-year-old Shubman Gill notched up 204* – becoming the youngest to score a first-class double 💯 for an Indian representative side.https://t.co/Lft6AmvImX — ICC (@ICC) August 9, 2019

Well apart from being some of the finest new talents in Indian cricket, all of them also have another thing in common - they all trained under 'The Wall' of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid.

Yes, Twitter user Trendulkar pointed out that these young cricketers, whose smashing performances in U-19 matches and IPL 2020 won them new admirers, all trained under Rahul Dravid.

What's common between Shaw, Mayank, Iyer, Pant, Padikkal, Samson, Gill, Saini, Nagarkoti, Ishan Kishan? All trained under one and only Rahul Dravid. #IPL2020 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 3, 2020

While there is no taking away from each player's individual talent and hard work, what's also commendable is the training they received by Dravid, when he headed the National Cricket Academy and worked with India A and Under-19 teams as their head coach.

In fact, Dravid also coached Pant and Samson as the coach of Delhi Daredevils in 2017.

Naturally, people were quick to acknowledge the fact that for Indian cricket, Dravid is the gift the keeps on giving:

Dravid is the treasure of the Indian cricket. — Chai Lover☕️ (@TheRealPoller) October 3, 2020

Rahul Dravid - India’s most gentle, dignified ,grounded and talented player ever — Rajesh Chokhani (@RajeshChokhani) October 3, 2020

Unsung Hero of Indian Cricket pic.twitter.com/Jc7iIyoQ0q — Bheemanagouda Patil (@patilbheema49) October 3, 2020

Rahul Dravid is one the best coaches the Indian team has got

He always unleashes the young talents.

And of course he is one of the best batsmen of his era❤❤ — Gokul Srinath (@Goke48_sri) October 3, 2020

So true! I don't see him get enough credit for his contribution to U19 cricket. I think India needs a biopic on Rahul Dravid to remind them of his contribution towards nurturing young talent. What a selfless man!❤️ — Chintan Shah (@ckshah7) October 3, 2020

Amen to that! 🙏🏼 — Rajesh~DEV.💻 (@iamrajeshjena) October 3, 2020

The most selfless, patriotic, underrated, and the real dronacharya of cricket sir Rahul dravid — Amit kumar sablok (@amitsablok) October 3, 2020

He is developing the entire generation into world class players and most importantly most humble humans!!His all trainee’s are sound players with great technique and beautiful humans!! — shivam (@shivammishra69) October 3, 2020

Indian cricket is blessed to have Dravid.

The next generation of players who will have trained under him should be the best we have had for a long time. — The Sports Box (@TheSportsBox1) October 3, 2020

Rahul Dravid, truly one in a million!