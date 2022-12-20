After what was a stunning FIFA World Cup final, both the teams, Argentina and France saw overwhelming reactions from the people around them. Whether it was Argentina’s thrilling win or Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick, it was the quite the match. However, the visuals of love and support, after the final are the moments that have stayed with people.

When the France football squad arrived in Paris, they were greeted by thousands of fans. People showed up at Paris' Place de la Concorde on the chilly evening to show their support and appreciation for the team. After their arrival, people chanted "Allez Les Bleus" and the French national anthem, while also lighting fireworks.

As soon as the team gathered in their hotel balcony, fans literally cheered in joy, which clearly brightened the squad. These visuals were heartwarming, and surely encouraging, specifically for the team. Knowing that people appreciate the effort, no matter the outcome, is probably what players want from their fans. In a way, these crowds stood for the true spirit of sports.