Tokyo 2020 Olympics recently concluded in a beautiful closing ceremony, but the exhilaration of the games is still fresh in everyone's minds. And the Olympics committee decided to commemorate the event by releasing a video of the most emotional moments from Tokyo2020.
The most emotional moments at #Tokyo2020 !#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/tuSJb6JfAF— Olympics (@Olympics) August 11, 2021
From Sifan Hassan's glorious win despite tripping to the Philippines' first-ever Gold to Uzbekistan's Oksana Chusovitina's last Olympics, the 4-minute long video captured all the glorious moments. Except, any from Team India.
Team India's performance at Tokyo 2020 has been one of the best Olympics performances, where, among other notable achievements, Neeraj Chopra's Gold Medal in Javelin Throw broke India's 100-year wait for a Gold in athletics.
And yet, not a single, glorious moment of Team India made it to the video. Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about this:
That's what we have to learn, don't be so emotional with a little bit of response towards us 🥱!! All have been using our audience since years because it's easy to attract Indians.. Now, event is over, nothing left for us 🙌— Banajit Das / বনজিৎ দাস 😷🙏 (@iambana11) August 12, 2021
All about business you know!
Not a single snap of Indian Athelete, really a Hipocrisy and maximum Snaps are from certain specific countries only.— Dheeraj Kumar Singh (@singhdheeraj251) August 11, 2021
You @Olympics must change— vaibhav (@VaibhavKarawade) August 11, 2021
caption should be "some random emotional moments....#stronger parted
Or your tagline as " Olympics- discouraging people through Olympic values of animosity , disfavour & excellence(hypocrisy)..
But @WeAreTeamIndia will make you regret for the same..
Wowwwww didn't saw a single emotional moment from #TeamIndia journey in #Tokyo2020 int this clip. Such ignorance where this was #TeamIndia 's most successful tours in #Olympics history.— Lav Kumar Dubey (@lav_kumar_dubey) August 11, 2021
Not good @Olympics team 👎👎👎👎
Not even single snap of India very disappointing #Olympicsindia ☝️#olympics— Takeiteasy (@tarun02450196) August 11, 2021
Sorry to say but u have missed my champions. Where is @Pvsindhu1 @Neeraj_chopra1 #IndianHockeyTeam @mirabai_chanu and others?— Self voice (@Pk1043yadav) August 12, 2021
Not even one snap of India 😤😏😏— Yash Jain (@itsyashjain08) August 11, 2021
Where is indian 🙄— Manish Mannii (@ManniiManish) August 11, 2021
India won a total of 7 goals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including 2 silver and 4 Bronze. The next Olympics will take place in Paris, in 2024.