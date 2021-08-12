Tokyo 2020 Olympics recently concluded in a beautiful closing ceremony, but the exhilaration of the games is still fresh in everyone's minds. And the Olympics committee decided to commemorate the event by releasing a video of the most emotional moments from Tokyo2020. 

From Sifan Hassan's glorious win despite tripping to the Philippines' first-ever Gold to Uzbekistan's Oksana Chusovitina's last Olympics, the 4-minute long video captured all the glorious moments. Except, any from Team India. 

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Team India's performance at Tokyo 2020 has been one of the best Olympics performances, where, among other notable achievements, Neeraj Chopra's Gold Medal in Javelin Throw broke India's 100-year wait for a Gold in athletics. 

Source: India Today

And yet, not a single, glorious moment of Team India made it to the video. Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about this: 

India won a total of 7 goals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including 2 silver and 4 Bronze. The next Olympics will take place in Paris, in 2024. 