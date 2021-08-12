Tokyo 2020 Olympics recently concluded in a beautiful closing ceremony, but the exhilaration of the games is still fresh in everyone's minds. And the Olympics committee decided to commemorate the event by releasing a video of the most emotional moments from Tokyo2020.

From Sifan Hassan's glorious win despite tripping to the Philippines' first-ever Gold to Uzbekistan's Oksana Chusovitina's last Olympics, the 4-minute long video captured all the glorious moments. Except, any from Team India.

Team India's performance at Tokyo 2020 has been one of the best Olympics performances, where, among other notable achievements, Neeraj Chopra's Gold Medal in Javelin Throw broke India's 100-year wait for a Gold in athletics.

And yet, not a single, glorious moment of Team India made it to the video. Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about this:

That's what we have to learn, don't be so emotional with a little bit of response towards us 🥱!! All have been using our audience since years because it's easy to attract Indians.. Now, event is over, nothing left for us 🙌

All about business you know! — Banajit Das / বনজিৎ দাস 😷🙏 (@iambana11) August 12, 2021

Not a single snap of Indian Athelete, really a Hipocrisy and maximum Snaps are from certain specific countries only. — Dheeraj Kumar Singh (@singhdheeraj251) August 11, 2021

You @Olympics must change



caption should be "some random emotional moments....#stronger parted



Or your tagline as " Olympics- discouraging people through Olympic values of animosity , disfavour & excellence(hypocrisy)..



But @WeAreTeamIndia will make you regret for the same.. — vaibhav (@VaibhavKarawade) August 11, 2021

Wowwwww didn't saw a single emotional moment from #TeamIndia journey in #Tokyo2020 int this clip. Such ignorance where this was #TeamIndia 's most successful tours in #Olympics history.

Not good @Olympics team 👎👎👎👎 — Lav Kumar Dubey (@lav_kumar_dubey) August 11, 2021

Again you missed indian players in this video. — Div_Yog (@yogesh_khare) August 12, 2021

Not even single snap of India very disappointing #Olympicsindia ☝️#olympics — Takeiteasy (@tarun02450196) August 11, 2021

Not even one snap of India 😤😏😏 — Yash Jain (@itsyashjain08) August 11, 2021

Where is indian 🙄 — Manish Mannii (@ManniiManish) August 11, 2021

India won a total of 7 goals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including 2 silver and 4 Bronze. The next Olympics will take place in Paris, in 2024.