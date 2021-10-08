Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after the match got the news buzzing.
Though CSK lost the match yesterday, who knew Deepak would bend on his knees & celebrate the love of his life on the stadium stands & propose his lady love?
Special and one of the best moment of my life #love pic.twitter.com/jsCEhiAUZY— Deepak chahar 🇮🇳 (@deepak_chahar9) October 7, 2021
Like me, even Twitter can't keep calm & is celebrating, but with some memes.
CSK loosing the match, meanwhile Deepak Chahar proposed his gf -#CSKvsPBKS#DeepakChahar pic.twitter.com/yu1W8apExA— _pretty_potato__ (@prashhhyaaar) October 7, 2021
My meme 💔😂🚶#csk #Valimai #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/acUUq6fb5m— 🌟 VÍÇKY🌟 (@TFB_VK) October 8, 2021
#DeepakChahar #CSK single me 😒 pic.twitter.com/1i7Gv8j5Vu— Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Meme Project (@enememeproject) October 7, 2021
#DeepakChahar - I love you bol, I love you 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xnzc6L0Mux— Pritam (@AkkiPritam) October 8, 2021
Dhoni : full attention on the match everyone— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) October 7, 2021
Meanwhile Deepak Chahar : pic.twitter.com/mZpJmsSSWI
~ Deepak chahar after match #CSKvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/ElhL6lBFU9— M̷ɾ Ƙɪɴɢ🥀 (@__Dhinu__) October 7, 2021
#CSKvPBKS #deepakchahar— 𝕋𝔸ℝ𝔸ℕ𝔾 (@unfocused_guy) October 7, 2021
Dhoni watching Deepak chahar from dressing room pic.twitter.com/r8fgVCrkrq
CSK lost— FIRE 🔥 (@TheUnnamedFire) October 7, 2021
After match #DeepakChahar pic.twitter.com/FHjaBoelyW
Deepak chahar right now pic.twitter.com/gb6G5IDiV4— CHILL ठंडा (@wtfvikrant7) October 7, 2021
Congratulations #DeepakChahar ❤️#CSKvPBKS #IPL2021 #CSK pic.twitter.com/hGcm6mEdWU— SHAKIL AHMED (@Im_Being_Shakil) October 7, 2021
He asked: "will you?". She said: "forever". That's how swing master Deepak Chahar proposed his love of life. Beautiful moment for all cricket fans amid action between CSK And Punjab Kings. God bless the couple.#DeepakChahar #CSK #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/u88sPwQsIs— Chandan Ray (@imchandanRay) October 7, 2021
You lose some, but you win some sweeter stuff.— Lavanya L Narayanan (@lav_narayanan) October 7, 2021
Congratulations, #DeepakChahar 💛 pic.twitter.com/YDJmAtiy61
Chahar's other plans🤣#CSK #DeepakChahar pic.twitter.com/uiE3YPgSIW— Memes Central (@SINGINTHIRAIN) October 7, 2021
Deepak chahar in parallel world #AskTheExpert #DeepakChahar pic.twitter.com/vegNNviy2p— Satty (@satyeshsanu) October 8, 2021
Same energy. #deepakchahar pic.twitter.com/P2QGnT6tjR— Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) October 7, 2021
#CSK and their Celebrations..❤️ #DeepakChahar #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/8BlifmgaDn— பொருநை மைந்தன் B+ve (@tishyum) October 7, 2021
#DeepakChahar doing reel life from #SalmanKhan's #MujhseShaadiKarogi into real life by proposing in the stadium 🤩#CSKvPBKS #IPL2021 #Csk pic.twitter.com/RmNH5kAXyf— Salman Khan Fans Kerala ❄️ (@SKF_kerala) October 7, 2021
Maahi pic.twitter.com/uF1V1smTkC— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) October 7, 2021
Proposal in the cricket stadium trend continues.— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) October 7, 2021
📸: Disney+Hotstar#CSKvPBKS #DeepakChahar pic.twitter.com/SNbQdh1BRF
#DeepakChahar proposed his Girlfriend after the #CSKvsPBKS match❤💍#IPL2021 #CSKvPBKS #CSK pic.twitter.com/6a4sgigLnB— Galatta Media (@galattadotcom) October 7, 2021
MS Dhoni told Deepak Chahar to propose his girlfriend after the last league game. Deepak wanted to propose her in the playoffs, but MS said to get it done before playoffs. (Reported by Dainik Jagran).#DeepakChahar #JayaBhardwaj #MSDhoni #Dhoni #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/fyUrVCu78Q— MS Dhoni 7781 #MSDhoni #IPL2021 (@msdhoni7781) October 8, 2021
Moment Hai Bhai Moment Hai.