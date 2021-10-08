Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after the match got the news buzzing.

Though CSK lost the match yesterday, who knew Deepak would bend on his knees & celebrate the love of his life on the stadium stands & propose his lady love?



Special and one of the best moment of my life #love pic.twitter.com/jsCEhiAUZY — Deepak chahar 🇮🇳 (@deepak_chahar9) October 7, 2021

Like me, even Twitter can't keep calm & is celebrating, but with some memes.

Dhoni : full attention on the match everyone



Meanwhile Deepak Chahar : pic.twitter.com/mZpJmsSSWI — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) October 7, 2021

Deepak chahar right now pic.twitter.com/gb6G5IDiV4 — CHILL ठंडा (@wtfvikrant7) October 7, 2021

He asked: "will you?". She said: "forever". That's how swing master Deepak Chahar proposed his love of life. Beautiful moment for all cricket fans amid action between CSK And Punjab Kings. God bless the couple.#DeepakChahar #CSK #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/u88sPwQsIs — Chandan Ray (@imchandanRay) October 7, 2021

You lose some, but you win some sweeter stuff.



Congratulations, #DeepakChahar 💛 pic.twitter.com/YDJmAtiy61 — Lavanya L Narayanan (@lav_narayanan) October 7, 2021

MS Dhoni told Deepak Chahar to propose his girlfriend after the last league game. Deepak wanted to propose her in the playoffs, but MS said to get it done before playoffs. (Reported by Dainik Jagran).#DeepakChahar #JayaBhardwaj #MSDhoni #Dhoni #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/fyUrVCu78Q — MS Dhoni 7781 #MSDhoni #IPL2021 (@msdhoni7781) October 8, 2021

Moment Hai Bhai Moment Hai.