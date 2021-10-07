SunRisers Hyderabad bowler Umran Malik has been making waves since yesterday as he clocked the fastest delivery of this season of the Indian Premier League so far.
With a delivery that went 152.95 kph during SRH's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Umran is now making headlines as rightfully so.
Umran Malik, the rare speedster in #IPL2021 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hnjtlIm2cA— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🚜🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) October 6, 2021
He has had such an impact on people, that his performance is now being monitored and one would not be surprised if gets a national call-up soon.
Something about pace that has you on the edge of your seat. Umran Malik isn't just a tearaway. He looks a proper bowler and we need to look after him.@IrfanPathan, any more there in Jammu and Kashmir?— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2021
152.95kph— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 6, 2021
151.97kph
151.77kph
Umran Malik is responsible for three of the five fastest deliveries in #IPL2021 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TyR7OOjxbJ
Proud moment for jnk cricket. Go well boy #umranmalik— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2021
it's great to see some one from india running at full stream and bowling at 150kmph+ just like the great waqar Younis🔥🔥 long way to go Umran malik💙@umranmalik__ #UmranMalik #SRH #waqaryounis pic.twitter.com/GQQ1Kd6EiY— crackzz pratheek (@pratheek_0) October 6, 2021
#UmranMalik is breathing FIRE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Thyview (@Thyview) October 6, 2021
He's gonna bag big 💰 in the Mega Auction 💥💥💥#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/fLFGenhkdI
Speed of Umran Malik, even bouncers are troubling a player from Australia - this is remarkable pic.twitter.com/gQp9RLC1vr— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2021
Remember this smiling young fellow. Umran Malik in SRH livery isn’t just the find of #IPL2021 but India’s most exciting pace prospect in some time. Shocked all with 150-km the other day, topped 153 now. We must thank Irfan pathan for spotting his talent & nursing him... pic.twitter.com/vtAdDinwlN— Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) October 6, 2021
One more option for the near-perfect pace attack won't hurt India at all.