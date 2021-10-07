SunRisers Hyderabad bowler Umran Malik has been making waves since yesterday as he clocked the fastest delivery of this season of the Indian Premier League so far.

With a delivery that went 152.95 kph during SRH's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Umran is now making headlines as rightfully so.

He has had such an impact on people, that his performance is now being monitored and one would not be surprised if gets a national call-up soon.

Something about pace that has you on the edge of your seat. Umran Malik isn't just a tearaway. He looks a proper bowler and we need to look after him.@IrfanPathan, any more there in Jammu and Kashmir? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2021

152.95kph

151.97kph

151.77kph



Umran Malik is responsible for three of the five fastest deliveries in #IPL2021 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TyR7OOjxbJ — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 6, 2021

Proud moment for jnk cricket. Go well boy #umranmalik — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2021

it's great to see some one from india running at full stream and bowling at 150kmph+ just like the great waqar Younis🔥🔥 long way to go Umran malik💙@umranmalik__ #UmranMalik #SRH #waqaryounis pic.twitter.com/GQQ1Kd6EiY — crackzz pratheek (@pratheek_0) October 6, 2021

#UmranMalik is breathing FIRE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



He's gonna bag big 💰 in the Mega Auction 💥💥💥#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/fLFGenhkdI — Thyview (@Thyview) October 6, 2021

Speed of Umran Malik, even bouncers are troubling a player from Australia - this is remarkable pic.twitter.com/gQp9RLC1vr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2021

Remember this smiling young fellow. Umran Malik in SRH livery isn’t just the find of #IPL2021 but India’s most exciting pace prospect in some time. Shocked all with 150-km the other day, topped 153 now. We must thank Irfan pathan for spotting his talent & nursing him... pic.twitter.com/vtAdDinwlN — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) October 6, 2021

One more option for the near-perfect pace attack won't hurt India at all.