SunRisers Hyderabad bowler Umran Malik has been making waves since yesterday as he clocked the fastest delivery of this season of the Indian Premier League so far.

With a delivery that went 152.95 kph during SRH's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Umran is now making headlines as rightfully so.

He has had such an impact on people, that his performance is now being monitored and one would not be surprised if gets a national call-up soon.

One more option for the near-perfect pace attack won't hurt India at all.