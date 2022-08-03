With 13 wins so far, India stands 6th on the medal table for Commonwealth Games, 2022. The latest of these victories came in the form of gold in men's table tennis and silver in mixed badminton events. These were team events, and the country had medal hopes in both competitions. Safe to say that the athletes did not let us down.

A historic victory in Lawn Bowls, dominating one in Table Tennis and excellent performances yet again in Weightlifting and Badminton.



Congratulate #TeamIndia for flying 🇮🇳 high at #CommonwealthGames2022. pic.twitter.com/K8gp5dd7I4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 3, 2022

In table tennis, India won 3 out of 4 matches that were part of the event. G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai put on a terrific performance to win their singles and then the doubles clash against Singapore. The only match India lost was the singles tie between Achantha Sharath Kamal and Clarence Chew.

One loss doesn't take away from Achantha Sharath Kamal's tremendous contribution to the game, though, as the players and the entire table tennis fraternity would agree.

No words to describe this feeling. Defending the title is an even more special feeling. One moment I would want to relive every time is the national anthem being played on a foreign soil: G Sathiyan, member of gold medal winning Team India for table tennis#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/6f5aERbKlb — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

Coming to badminton, India lost 3 of its 4 games, and the only victory that came our way was secured by PV Sindhu who defeated Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei, 22-20, 21-17.

However, the fact that the team reached the final is testament to its talent and winning the silver media is a matter of pride for the nation.

Here is how people have been reacting to the two victories.

India now has 5 gold medals to its name, 3 of which have come in weightlifting. To more such accomplishments.