Dhoni finishes off in style.

That's all everyone can say since last night when MS Dhoni took his team Chennai Super Kings into its 9th Indian Premier League final, with a sensational last-over finish.

MS Dhoni hit a brilliant 18-run-knock off just 6 balls to guide CSK to the final, and it's a feat not many saw coming after the team got eliminated without making it to the playoffs last year. 

This would be MS Dhoni's 10th IPL final (including one with the Pune franchise), and the 16th for CSK, if one also takes the Champions League T20 into account.

Those are some pretty big numbers, and that's some pretty insane achievement from a guy whose retirement could come anytime in the coming years. 

CSK defeated Delhi Daredevils by 4 wickets in the semifinal yesterday, and it remains to be seen who they will play in the final. For now, they celebrate a historic semifinal win with the captain leading from the front like he always has.

A Dhoni classic, what else does a cricket lover want?!