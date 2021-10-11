Dhoni finishes off in style.

That's all everyone can say since last night when MS Dhoni took his team Chennai Super Kings into its 9th Indian Premier League final, with a sensational last-over finish.

MS Dhoni hit a brilliant 18-run-knock off just 6 balls to guide CSK to the final, and it's a feat not many saw coming after the team got eliminated without making it to the playoffs last year.

No MS Dhoni fan stayed in their seat after that finish - including Virat Kohli 😅#IPL2021 #DCvCSK https://t.co/WfCHSN4LTq pic.twitter.com/lUE8zqc2cy — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 10, 2021

Enjoy chatting with Dhoni after the game. I find him very honest about his own performances and that makes these interviews more interesting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 10, 2021

Ricky Ponting (in Press) said "MS Dhoni had done it for long time, if the bowlers miss their line & length, he makes you pay - he will be always remembered as one of the great finishers of the game ever had". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2021

Nothing is bigger than “Self-belief”. The man reminds everyone yet again, who is the best finisher and why! #CSKvsDC #Qualifier1 #IPL2O21 #MSDhoni — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 10, 2021

Dhoni is not just a name & he is not just a Cricketer



A emotion of Billions @msdhoni 🥺❤ pic.twitter.com/DQrKUzTuTD — தல ViNo MSD 5.0 🤘 (@KillerViNooo7) October 11, 2021

It's not over till it's over, this man has shown all of us again and again, everyone calls him a finisher but I call him a fighter, who fights till it's over and finishes. Reason to call him #ThalaDhoni @msdhoni IPL at his best. @BCCI @IPL @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/jZfxP3qsCr — 𝐓𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐤𝐞𝐫 (@tusharkhandker) October 10, 2021

This would be MS Dhoni's 10th IPL final (including one with the Pune franchise), and the 16th for CSK, if one also takes the Champions League T20 into account.

MS Dhoni has casually walked into his tenth (!) IPL final 😅



Nine for #CSK, one for RPSG 💪



He has led CSK to 11 finals in 16 tournaments, including the Champions League T20 😳#IPL2021 | #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/EXghjgOLFu — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 10, 2021

Those are some pretty big numbers, and that's some pretty insane achievement from a guy whose retirement could come anytime in the coming years.

CSK defeated Delhi Daredevils by 4 wickets in the semifinal yesterday, and it remains to be seen who they will play in the final. For now, they celebrate a historic semifinal win with the captain leading from the front like he always has.



A Dhoni classic, what else does a cricket lover want?!