As different cricket teams are gearing up for ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa coming month, Team USA has released the list of a 15-player squad for their first-ever participation in the Women’s World Cup. However, one glance at it would make you doubt whether it is some kind of backup list for Team India since it is populated with Indian diasporas.

USA U19 Women's T20 World Cup squad. pic.twitter.com/skzp08gtlT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 14, 2022

Now, we Indians live and breathe cricket. Our love is so intense that people who are only related to us by means of origin also possess mutual feelings. It’s like cricket is a default setting of our DNA.

Amused with the list, here is how desis reacted on Twitter.

Looks like India has got another list for the U-19 women’s cricket team.