Back in 2019 when Article 370 was revoked, it affected the lives of all Kashmiris and among them, was Umran Malik. One can say with certainty that there were (and sadly, are) bigger issues for the people of the state to deal with than not being able to play cricket, but it was a problem still.

It was a crucial year for the boy who had left studies after class 10 to pursue cricket and now had no place to practice because of the curfew.

2 years later in 2021, he bowled the fastest delivery of IPL.

At 153kmph by Umran Malik, is this the fastest delivery by an Indian ever? #SRHvsRCB — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 6, 2021

Coming to the present day, the pacer has repeated his incredible feat. He bowled a 152.8 kmph yorker to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha last evening, and that was the fastest delivery of this season. He followed that up with a 5-wicket haul, to be announced the Player of the Match.

With 15 wickets to his name, he is now the second-highest wicket-taker of the edition, along with T Natarajan.

To sum it up, he has had a second consecutive brilliant outing at the IPL and could be a more-than-decent option for the national team. You can't have enough pace options, can you?

Umran Malik becomes the first player to win Man Of The Match Award in losing cause in IPL 2022. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2022

Blessed to take my first five-wicket haul in IPL, but a win would have made this even sweeter. We will keep fighting to win more games. #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/LOVdipz5f2 — Umran Malik🇮🇳 (@umran_malik_1) April 27, 2022

Umran Malik with his 8th consecutive fastest delivery award. Tonight he clocked 152.8kmph. pic.twitter.com/iuQsg9oMLh — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2022

Another important contribution of Umran is bringing focus to Kashmir cricket.

The state remains relatively sidelined, because of the political environment but the pacer's heroics at the IPL begs the higher-ups to shift their gaze a bit, try a little harder.

There has to be!!!!!! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 28, 2022

Umran is the son of a vegetable seller who has paid his dues to be where he is.

His father came out and said that his son has made the entire state proud and the family now wants to see him play for India. That would be wonderful, indeed.

After representing Kashmir in the Under-19 tournament, he never looked back and is one of those rare players who are both, intuitive and talented. As his father puts it, he will make the whole country proud one day.

Umran has made me popular in the market and in fact in Jammu overall. Everyone greets me saying adaab in the market. When people or tourists come, they ask me, "Are you Umran's father?". I feel so great. I am proud that the world knows him now. I hope he continues to make his country proud.

SunRisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik, the only Indian in top 10 for this IPL season to throw the fastest balls, has made his father Abdul Rashid proud who said, "With this feat, my son has made Jammu&Kashmir & the entire country proud. Glad that he got to participate in IPL." (5.10) pic.twitter.com/P2ortrVn1d — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

“We were glued to the TV and there were tears of joy in my and my wife's eyes. My son has worked very hard. We always supported him. We hope that one day he plays for Team India,” #SRH #IPL2021 https://t.co/BmD3e5LQ8N — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) October 6, 2021

Umran is 22 years old and with proper guidance, can do wonders! Imagine Bumrah and him in Tests for India. On a good day, India would be absolutely unplayable. Definitely, something to think about.