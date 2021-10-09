21-year-old Umran Malik started making headlines recently, after he bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2021. 

The pacer clocked a 152.95 kph delivery, which naturally turned everyone's heads and here we try to know more about him.

Hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, Umran is the son of vegetable and fruits seller Abdul Malik. 

Umran is a class 10 dropout, who dedicated his time to cricket from early on, and got a chance to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad after T Natarajan fell ill with Covid-19.

Umran also represented Jammu & Kashmir in Under-19 and a List A T20 match. The bowler's career also took a substantial step back after Article 370 was repealed and a curfew was imposed in the state.

Umran has been getting congratulated by the biggest of names for his impressive performance in the IPL.

We hope there is no looking back for Umran after this.