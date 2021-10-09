21-year-old Umran Malik started making headlines recently, after he bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2021.

The pacer clocked a 152.95 kph delivery, which naturally turned everyone's heads and here we try to know more about him.

Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik on IPL debut today from the Sunrisers Hyderabad Team. You have made the entire Jammu Kashmir proud. You are the inspiration for many young cricketers. Best wishes for your cricket career ahead. pic.twitter.com/Aau4ZcGNKh — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 3, 2021

Hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, Umran is the son of vegetable and fruits seller Abdul Malik.

SunRisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik, the only Indian in top 10 for this IPL season to throw the fastest balls, has made his father Abdul Rashid proud who said, "With this feat, my son has made Jammu&Kashmir & the entire country proud. Glad that he got to participate in IPL." (5.10) pic.twitter.com/P2ortrVn1d — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

“We were glued to the TV and there were tears of joy in my and my wife's eyes. My son has worked very hard. We always supported him. We hope that one day he plays for Team India,” #SRH #IPL2021 https://t.co/BmD3e5LQ8N — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) October 6, 2021

Umran is a class 10 dropout, who dedicated his time to cricket from early on, and got a chance to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad after T Natarajan fell ill with Covid-19.

At 153kmph by Umran Malik, is this the fastest delivery by an Indian ever? #SRHvsRCB — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 6, 2021

Only one Indian in Top 10 - Umran Malik. pic.twitter.com/VUjzAsDy3x — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2021

Umran also represented Jammu & Kashmir in Under-19 and a List A T20 match. The bowler's career also took a substantial step back after Article 370 was repealed and a curfew was imposed in the state.

Umran has been getting congratulated by the biggest of names for his impressive performance in the IPL.

Proud moment for jnk cricket. Go well boy #umranmalik — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2021

Something about pace that has you on the edge of your seat. Umran Malik isn't just a tearaway. He looks a proper bowler and we need to look after him.@IrfanPathan, any more there in Jammu and Kashmir? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2021

We hope there is no looking back for Umran after this.