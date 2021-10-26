Since Pakistan won a World Cup match against India things have been tough for Indian team players. They are subjected to trolls and so much hate.

The most recent example of fast bowler Mohammed Shami is disturbing, how a match can question your profession and patriotism for the nation. 

But things were different in 2004. The time when India won the match and how people lauded Irfan Pathan for the win during that time. 

His father says, "the entire Baroda was outside his house, people praised and screamed Irfan Pathan zindabad."

However, things are not the same since we lost the match. 

 We need to be cheerful about every win and defeat.  