Since Pakistan won a World Cup match against India things have been tough for Indian team players. They are subjected to trolls and so much hate.

The most recent example of fast bowler Mohammed Shami is disturbing, how a match can question your profession and patriotism for the nation.

But things were different in 2004. The time when India won the match and how people lauded Irfan Pathan for the win during that time.

Here is a little story from my father, when we came back victorious from from the Pakistan tour in 2004. We use to live in jamma masjid, My father went to the terrace of masjid with proudly holding indian flag 🇮🇳 to greet all the fans who came to celebrate our victory on d field. pic.twitter.com/iirlYa0pGt — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 26, 2021

His father says, "the entire Baroda was outside his house, people praised and screamed Irfan Pathan zindabad."

However, things are not the same since we lost the match.

Bhai ye kahane ki kyu jarurat he ..sab jante he ...we love our🇮🇳 kisi k trap me mat aao ...jai hind.. — NEERAJ BOHARA (@neer_78) October 26, 2021

Bhai aapko explanation dene ki koi jarurat nahi... sanghiyon ke bakwaas me nahi padna hai.. — amit kumar (@amitkum03107518) October 26, 2021

Both Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan are a symbol of pride from our Indian team to the whole of India. — Muhammad Rahmat (محمد رحمت)(Master of commerce) (@iamrahmat98) October 26, 2021

Irfan pathan zindaabaad — Sufian Pathan (@sufianpathan2) October 26, 2021

Proud father of two champion cricketers and proud Indian too. — C.VENKATESH (@C4CRICVENKATESH) October 26, 2021

With due regards… You need not give explanations 🙏🏼 — Gursimrandeep Singh (@gursimrandeepSB) October 26, 2021

Goosebumps 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳👏👏👏



Proud father of 2 Indian Cricketers !!! — DS Raajj🇮🇳 (@draju_tarun) October 26, 2021

We need to be cheerful about every win and defeat.