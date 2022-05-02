On Saturday, Ravindra Jadeja gave the captaincy of CSK back to MS Dhoni to focus on his individual game and with that, things went back to as they were at the end of the last season of IPL.
Dhoni was back as - (wk, c) and he was back for the presentations. This brings me to the video of the crowd going completely crazy as he walks onto the field after the toss.
People refuse to stop chanting and at one point, it is difficult to even hear what the presenter and Dhoni are trying to say.
MS Dhoni Is An Emotion! 💛— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2022
Thala is back to lead @ChennaiIPL once again!
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/8IteJVPMqJ#TATAIPL | #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/XV9OAd1OB2
It is not the first time the crowd has reacted this way to Dhoni's arrival, and it will definitely not be the last time, either. But it is one of those things that always bring a smile to your face because this is what MS deserves.
During the interview, Dhoni was asked the question he had to answer in an earlier edition of the IPL - whether we will see him in a yellow jersey again next year?
And his answer remains the same, "You’ll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know".
While we try to figure out what exactly he means by that, here are some reactions to the video on Twitter.
Congratulations Captain Forever 💛⭐ @msdhoni #CSKvsSRH https://t.co/tJ5EeGf3V7— Sunayana Naha (@NahaSunayana) May 1, 2022
Literally Happy tears!!!🙌🙌🔥🔥💛💛💛#ThalaDhoni #MSDhoni𓃵 #CSKvsSRH https://t.co/6FpHWbCX1w— Shreyas Sovitkar (@shreyasss_21) May 1, 2022
Just look at that roar 😍❤️#IPL2022 #SRHvCSK #MSDhoni𓃵 https://t.co/DGggD5sllY— Vedant Garg (@GargVedant) May 1, 2022
Like old times https://t.co/BpUaUlS65v— Pasupathinath (@itispasupathi) May 1, 2022
Never been a fan of this man but sometime he is too good with words as well. #MSDhoni https://t.co/hTaW39geVG— Karan Shah (@iamkrn18) May 1, 2022
CSK won the match by 13 runs and we suspect it may have something to do with Dhoni's return. He refuses that, though. MS being MS.