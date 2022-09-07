India boasts of many wrestling champions including Geeta Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik, The Great Khali and more. While these wrestlers keep making our nation proud on global level, there are many kushti pehelwans, who are outstanding in the game, but haven't got the recognition that they deserve.

Speaking of which, a clip of Punjab wrestler Mousam Ali competing with an opponent in a kushti tournament has caught our attention on Twitter. And it will make you swooning over him.

In the clip posted by a Twitter user, @MonkKunal, Mousam Ali can be seen showing off his wrestling talent as he successfully flips over the head of his opponent at first. Ali then continously spins the man several times that the latter goes cycling on the floor and ends up leaving the akhada. In a few seconds, the opponent begins feeling dizzy. His expressions are damn hilarious 'coz he be like WTF just happened? Main kaun hoon...

Watch the video here:

All time gem from Bajrang punia. pic.twitter.com/4oDYIatGjt — Rishi Vyaas (@MonkKunal) September 6, 2022

While initially, the user claimed the wrestler is Olympic champion Bajrang Punia, the man later apologised saying he is not sure about the wrestler's name.

Not intended to hurt anyone, just shared a video which was fun to watch, wasn’t sure of the wrestler name!

Accept my apologise. — Rishi Vyaas (@MonkKunal) September 7, 2022

Journalist Mohammed Zubair clarified that he is Mousam Ali from Punjab. Check out his tweet here:

That's Pelhawan Mousam Ali from Malerkotla, Punjab. https://t.co/CHVpPWUfZa — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 7, 2022

Another Twitter user corrected the man who posted the video.

Mohammad masoom ali ko bajrang punia bata diya 😂 https://t.co/YVZO5mEIg8 — انصاری Ansari (@SaifAhmadSaiif) September 7, 2022

Anyway, here's how netizens are reacting to the video:

Bro was sent to another planet https://t.co/jKkO5EPSPP — Mohit Dantre (@MrMohitDantre) September 7, 2022

If you haven't seen this, you haven't seen anything!!😯😯😯 https://t.co/3JePtui66q — News Ninja (@NewsNinja) September 7, 2022

This provides more excitement than the recent Marvel movies (sic)!

- @abmanyu_s

Had him in a spin cycle. https://t.co/mNr4GRCkKF — Mala (@MalakiaMatias) September 7, 2022

Making your opponent too dizzy to wrestle with the supa roll (sic).

- @AllegedKurd

Oh shhh... I would've just quit. 😆 🤣 😂 https://t.co/SPus6t4kdj — Bobby Gant (@InRSoul247) September 7, 2022

This is just sport kushti, imagine how lethal an art ancient martial kushti would have been :) with that kind of grappling speed i doubt any flashy kicker guy would stand chance infront of him (sic).

- @Goshin12345

You spin me right round baby https://t.co/f5yrZqVq0y — CapitalDforDepression(BLM)🌈 (@CapitalDfor) September 7, 2022

Speed & Skill not the Size https://t.co/iA1FMeV4X2 — Dr. Devendra Kumar (@DrDevendraKumar) September 7, 2022

What a mind-boggling speed and skill you have, Mr. Mousam Ali! Mujhe toh video dekh kar hi chakkar aagye.