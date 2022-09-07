Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has been facing brickbats by desi cricket fans these days. 'Coz he recently dropped a catch in match against Pakistan during Asia Cup on Sunday and of course, India lost the game. Despite his better performance in the last over, the 23-year-old bowler was brutally trolled on social media. Cut to India versus Sri Lanka's tournament. While India got defeated again on Tuesday, Singh tried his best for dragging the game till the last minute until the opponents won.

However, Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma seemed to be pissed off at Arshdeep Singh during the India vs Sri Lanka match. We aren't claiming it, this viral video featuring both of them has all the reasons for you to believe the same.

Arshdeep Singh and Rohit Sharma
Source: A still from viral clip/Twitter

A Twitter user, @samiaa056, shared the clip in which Singh can be seen walking up to Sharma, as he suggests something about field placing to the captain. Sharma, however, ignores Singh and goes away without listening him. Going by the video, it seems that the captain was not in the mood to interact with his team player.

The tweet reads, "Abay bat to suno bicharay ki (sic)."

Netizens are not happy with Rohit Sharma's behaviour. Check out their reactions:

Comedian Vipul Goyal tweeted:

Others were like:

Really got to feel for Arshdeep. He did great in that last over, didn't allow for a boundary, he was spot on with his yorkers. To be bowling so well in the death, champion player. Hope he gets many chances and is nurtured properly (sic). 

                    - @BilaalMarikar

Rohit Sharma wasn't the HIT man in his initial days. He also had worst time and mistakes. But he was never treated like this by his captain. This is crazy. A youngster doesn't deserve this type of treatment from his captain. @ImRo45 disappointed man (sic).

                    - @indraheyan

The more I watch this video the more I grow in awe how guy playing his 10th international game was so passionate and believed he could win the unwinnable and went to his captain and then the captain responded like that (sic). 

                    - @haalanddszn

What do you think about this clip?