Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has been facing brickbats by desi cricket fans these days. 'Coz he recently dropped a catch in match against Pakistan during Asia Cup on Sunday and of course, India lost the game. Despite his better performance in the last over, the 23-year-old bowler was brutally trolled on social media. Cut to India versus Sri Lanka's tournament. While India got defeated again on Tuesday, Singh tried his best for dragging the game till the last minute until the opponents won.

However, Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma seemed to be pissed off at Arshdeep Singh during the India vs Sri Lanka match. We aren't claiming it, this viral video featuring both of them has all the reasons for you to believe the same.

A Twitter user, @samiaa056, shared the clip in which Singh can be seen walking up to Sharma, as he suggests something about field placing to the captain. Sharma, however, ignores Singh and goes away without listening him. Going by the video, it seems that the captain was not in the mood to interact with his team player.

The tweet reads, "Abay bat to suno bicharay ki (sic)."

Abay bat to suno bicharay ki pic.twitter.com/KBJkEIXD01 — samia (@samiaa056) September 6, 2022

Netizens are not happy with Rohit Sharma's behaviour. Check out their reactions:

Comedian Vipul Goyal tweeted:

Outside noise chhodo, Rohit Sharma doesnt even worry about inside noise. https://t.co/RKBHSjqnfy — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) September 7, 2022

Others were like:

If any bowler bowled like Arshdeep under virat, he would have carried that bowler on his shoulder to dressing room. This is not the way to treat youngsters #SackRohit https://t.co/vdLVtAtPiT — organic_kavi (@Akshay08272006) September 7, 2022

Had dhoni was there instead of Rohit, He might have given him (Arshdeep) a hug and surely taken his pressure off completely. Things would have gone differently for India. Ms was the best leader india ever had. https://t.co/2YbulhrTis — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 6, 2022

This is such a bad look on Rohit's part. #SackRohit https://t.co/rFCAlkZfCu — James Soften 🇮🇳 (@TankNote01) September 7, 2022

Really got to feel for Arshdeep. He did great in that last over, didn't allow for a boundary, he was spot on with his yorkers. To be bowling so well in the death, champion player. Hope he gets many chances and is nurtured properly (sic).

- @BilaalMarikar

The guy had a really rough time the previous game and it was only natural for him to try and do everything at his power to do make an impact from which looked like an unwinnable position and he almost did that. Shame that he had to go through this instead. https://t.co/EyKpWXkd5i — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 7, 2022

Rohit Sharma wasn't the HIT man in his initial days. He also had worst time and mistakes. But he was never treated like this by his captain. This is crazy. A youngster doesn't deserve this type of treatment from his captain. @ImRo45 disappointed man (sic).

- @indraheyan

My imp during family disscussion https://t.co/EKz31n2R1q — Ahmed Raza (@ahmedr0aza) September 6, 2022

I can't know how many ipl trophies and how many international trophies he have but he can never be a leader like Virat Kohli 👑❤️ Love you Arshdeep paji 🙏❤️ https://t.co/VeXEjYxZeN — Abdullah !!! 🇵🇰 (@Abdulla90709855) September 6, 2022

man this is pathetic, a guy playing his 10th international game, full of passion, trying to pull off a miracle in the last over for his country and this is what the captain does? breaks my heart https://t.co/4ebjcIrmmu — Musab Ali (@brothrinislam) September 6, 2022

Pathetic. As a captain and as a human https://t.co/DpU5k0i1Ja — Cristiano Rona-Daldo (@Guilty4Fries) September 6, 2022

With this attitude, Rohit sharma lost the 2% respect i had on him. https://t.co/QD3duDTQA9 — ‘ (@Ashwin_tweetz) September 6, 2022

The more I watch this video the more I grow in awe how guy playing his 10th international game was so passionate and believed he could win the unwinnable and went to his captain and then the captain responded like that (sic).

- @haalanddszn

This young guy was so passionate about fighting till the end. Tried his best.

And then there's BCCI's captain who looks like he has no faith in his bowler. #SackRohit https://t.co/2RNmZ47MLq — Harsh (@kohlisflick) September 6, 2022

What do you think about this clip?