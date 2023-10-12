India’s second men’s World Cup match took place in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Team India delivered a power-packed performance and defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets with 90 balls remaining. The match witnessed many distinguished sights like Captain Rohit Sharma smashing a record-breaking century, Virat Kohli returning to his home ground, and more.

Among the much-awaited moments between the fans was seeing Indian chase master Virat Kohli and Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq together on the pitch following the infamous feud in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year.

Five months ago, Kohli and Naveen had a rather heated exchange during a Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Lucknow Super Giants match. The animosity escalated on both sides and we later even saw a bitter row of words between Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

However, during the World Cup match on Wednesday, the duo seemed to have reached a peaceful resolution as they were spotted smiling and embracing one another, thereby ending the controversy that gained enormous media attention.

Kohli was also seen signalling the Delhi stadium crowd not to mock Naveen.

Naturally, the warmth between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq following the feud drew significant attention and has courted sweet reactions from the fans. Take a look:

Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave ♥️

….and that's why Virat Kohli is the GOAT ♥️#ViratKohli #Naveen pic.twitter.com/1YRMaM31m3 — Abhay 👔 (@Xavviieerrrrrr) October 11, 2023

King Kohli for a reason ! https://t.co/ynF7cR6IPb — Melroy Pinto (@MelroyPinto15) October 11, 2023

The greatness of Virat Kohli is he never gets his ego into his batting and on field. Most of us thought he gonna smack Naveen right from first ball but he requested his home crowd to stop booing that young lad and then hugged him. Just another day of realising why he is the… pic.twitter.com/EDanvd1dhC — leisha (@katyxkohli17) October 11, 2023

what people expected : ☠️🤬🔥⛓️🫵🏽

meanwhile virat & naveen : 😁🌼🫂👍🏽 https://t.co/kWQVIcL2tD — si⁷|everythingoes🪄 (@13thJOON2013) October 12, 2023

He is an icon to idolise for more than one reason . Especially as person >> https://t.co/cNO1kZS3P4 — “ (@KohlifiedGal) October 11, 2023

Naveen bowling, Kohli batting and Gambhir commentating in front of Gautam Gambhir stand and Virat Kohli pavilion pic.twitter.com/wMqYVVQ92K — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 11, 2023

They are behaving like besties now 😂🤣🤣 https://t.co/Var1uy5XdD — ᴩʀɪyᴀɴꜱʜɪ ✨ (@_Ceraunophile__) October 12, 2023

There’s a reason why this guy is a legend. Earlier this year in an IPL match at Eden the crowd trolled Naveen profusely every time he came to bowl. And no Virat or RCB weren’t involved in that match. Yesterday he asked the crowd in Delhi to chill and ended the hostility. 👑 https://t.co/kqqzUtcOoh — Vijay Amritraj (@vjamritraj) October 12, 2023

Later, the Afghan pacer reportedly reacted to their warm hug moment saying, “He is a nice guy, a good player and we shook hands. It’s always in the ground, it was nothing outside the ground. People make it big. They need that stuff for their followers. He said we are done with that and I said yes we are done with it. We shook hands and hugged.”

All’s well the ends well!