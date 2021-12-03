The excitement of seeing Virat Kohli return to Test cricket today was ruined because of a debatable umpiring decision that had him walk back to the pavilion for a duck. 

Virat was declared out LBW on New Zealand's Ajaz Patel delivery, but a look at the replay suggests that the ball hit the bat first. 

Virat decided to review the initial decision but the third umpire upheld the call, leading to a chain of reactions on social media.

The 2-match series stands tied right now and both teams are trying to end things in their favour. The first Test, which was played in Kanpur, turned out to be a thriller, with New Zealand tail-enders holding the fort till the last ball. Before this, the two sides played a 3-match T20 series that India won 3-0. 

 Tough luck for Kohli today though.