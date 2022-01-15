For the third time in the recent past, Virat Kohli has stepped down as the captain of a side. First, it was the national T20 team, then RCB in IPL, and now, as Test captain of India.

This one has to be the most shocking because Virat had stressed that he wants to focus on the longest format of the game when he was making previous resignations.

When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022

In the note that Virat posted on his social media handles, he said that he has performed his role with utmost honesty and that if he can't give his 120 percent to something, he'd rather not do it. He also thanked former coach Ravi Shastri and his predecessor MS Dhoni for their support.

To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward (sic).

Who will lead the team in the future remains a big question, but for now, people celebrate Virat the India Test captain.

Thank You @imVkohli For Everything❤❤ From 7th To Top Of Table🙏🙏 https://t.co/feTVYS3lV0 — Pankaj Kumar Mohanty🇮🇳 (@PankajK18883240) January 15, 2022

Best ever test cap for us, let noone say anything else. https://t.co/E7Y0WzxTAz — Harkrish Ahuja (@TheHA97766643) January 15, 2022

Most shocking decision, no it's not right 💔.

We will miss you as captain of India 🇮🇳 #ViratKohli https://t.co/FbUWYT6ISk — Saurabh Jha🇮🇳 (@Mr_Cool_here) January 15, 2022

That was unexpected and heartbreaking. U could have broken the records 😖😖😭😭 https://t.co/gdsvxuzM1j — Devansh (@Devansh59516648) January 15, 2022

Shocking and abrupt, but we need his batting in top form. Maybe that’s also a motivation behind this decision. He has been a fantastic captain in Tests and ODIs, for Indian pace bowling and overall fitness. I hope this changes the fortunes of the Indian middle order. https://t.co/VSc5cAWzQx — Vishnu Modur, PhD (@SoliloqVish) January 15, 2022

Stepping down is not easy🥺🥺

King💔 https://t.co/KYl8GLSQwD — Naan Dhan Nanba (@BoomerNanban) January 15, 2022

Under Virat's captaincy, India won many important series, especially the one against Australia on its home ground. Kohli led India in 68 matches, out of which the side won 40, handing him an enviable average of 58.82.

In terms of victories, the country has never found a better captain than him.

BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. https://t.co/oRV3sgPQ2G — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2022

What's even more impressive is that he managed to maintain his form as a batsman while leading the side. He scored 5864 runs during his time as the captain, which includes 254-run-innings against the Proteas.

𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧 🔢



DID YOU KNOW: India have never lost a Test match defending 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ or more runs under Virat Kohli's captaincy. 💪🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #SaturdayStat pic.twitter.com/HrMGBxpL2k — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 8, 2022

In the 47 Previous 4th Innings chases in Test Cricket involving Virat Kohli As Captain, no team has successfully chased down a target more than 139. (Stats by Cricbuzz) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 13, 2022

While one tries to look at things objectively, it's tough to do that with Kohli's resignation, thanks to all the contradictory statements that have come from the former captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in the last few months.

This will inevitably lead to discussions, but let's take a moment to thank Virat for all that he has done. So long, skipper. What wonderful 7 years these have been.