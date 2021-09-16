After much speculation regarding the captaincy of the Indian Men's Cricket Team, Virat Kohli has announced that he would be stepping down as the T20 captain following the World Cup in Dubai in October.
The Indian skipper made the announcement via social media and said that he would be available for selection as a batsman.
🇮🇳 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ds7okjhj9J— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 16, 2021
Kohli also said that having considered his immense workload for the last 8-9 years, he has realised that he needed some space to lead the team in Tests and ODIs.
Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans have been swarming on Twitter following the announcement.
The new captain hasn't been announced yet but it seems likely that Rohit Sharma will be taking over the mantle.