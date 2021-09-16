After much speculation regarding the captaincy of the Indian Men's Cricket Team, Virat Kohli has announced that he would be stepping down as the T20 captain following the World Cup in Dubai in October.

The Indian skipper made the announcement via social media and said that he would be available for selection as a batsman.

Kohli also said that having considered his immense workload for the last 8-9 years, he has realised that he needed some space to lead the team in Tests and ODIs.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans have been swarming on Twitter following the announcement.

You will be missed as the captain Kohli in T20Is for India 😭😭😭.@imVkohli @ImVcuhli @Imvcohli https://t.co/234I3UnxAO — Kaustav Roy (@Kaustav_Roy2107) September 16, 2021

We are lucky to have you. We are going to support in your every decision.all the best for #T20WorldCup and for your future #viratkholi @imVkohli #captaincy https://t.co/TWWLm7EpIm — shubhangi (@shubhangi910) September 16, 2021

Good. Best to quit when ahead. https://t.co/qUZB05fUr3 — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) September 16, 2021

😪😪

Respect #ViratKohli!

You’ve been an exemplary leader! Win the T20 worldcup as the last feather in your T20 Captaincy cap! The entire nation is with you 🇮🇳@bcci @imVkohli https://t.co/YcPoFusrBK — Sarad Pasarri (@spasarri1310) September 16, 2021

T20 worldcup will be the last time when we will see #Viratkohli leading the Indian cricket team in T20 format! I just wish he end his T20 captaincy with the worldcup trophy in his hand! Nothing else!

Today is a bit of sad day but that's how it is! @imVkohli Captain ❤️ https://t.co/vJP5ccNgIj — LARESH (@Lareshh_18) September 16, 2021

Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain, confirmed by the man himself. So much respect, his contribution has been immense. https://t.co/iEOs53ehjq — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 16, 2021

The new captain hasn't been announced yet but it seems likely that Rohit Sharma will be taking over the mantle.