The India vs New Zealand semi-final World Cup match has got the whole country glued to the screens; and it won’t be wrong to say that a major reason has been Virat Kohli. The cricketer hit a century, his 50th in ODIs and with that he has surpassed the record of his biggest inspiration and hero – Sachin Tendulkar.
This achievement is a testimony to his sheer grit, dedication, and consistency Kohli has shown over the years. After all the hard work that he has put in, this was a long time due.
As the crowd at Wankhede screamed his name, he pointed towards Anushka Sharma who was sitting in the stands and was watching him play. And while she cheered for him, he bowed to Sachin Tendulkar in the stands. Kohli is in full form and we are here for it. Congratulatory messages started pouring in on social media and people cannot help but feel proud. Here’s what people had to say about Kohli’s century.
Virat Kohli is breaking records and is setting new ones. It is a privilege to be able to watch him shine in his full glory.