The India vs New Zealand semi-final World Cup match has got the whole country glued to the screens; and it won’t be wrong to say that a major reason has been Virat Kohli. The cricketer hit a century, his 50th in ODIs and with that he has surpassed the record of his biggest inspiration and hero – Sachin Tendulkar.

This achievement is a testimony to his sheer grit, dedication, and consistency Kohli has shown over the years. After all the hard work that he has put in, this was a long time due.

As the crowd at Wankhede screamed his name, he pointed towards Anushka Sharma who was sitting in the stands and was watching him play. And while she cheered for him, he bowed to Sachin Tendulkar in the stands. Kohli is in full form and we are here for it. Congratulatory messages started pouring in on social media and people cannot help but feel proud. Here’s what people had to say about Kohli’s century.

GREATEST MFKN PLAYER OF ALL TIME😭😭🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/5XUWFGhc1b — Mir faizan (@mirfaizann) November 15, 2023

historical

in world cup semifinals, written in stars 👀 https://t.co/0w1J3hOVyP — 👹🇳🇿 (@pogiionx) November 15, 2023

and the GOAT strikes again 🐐



This time breaking God's record!

Take a bow 🙇👑 https://t.co/OLFqZ11SAA — Pathik Ghugare ⚡ (@PathikGhugare) November 15, 2023

What an innings came to an end.



It should be remembered till the universe is existing.



This WC is Kohli's wc and he will write his name in history books in Golden Words🔥🔥 — Amitesh (@amitessshh) November 15, 2023

What a moment! History has been created at the Wankhede Stadium yet again. King Kohli 🙏 https://t.co/FvqUDhGOZT — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) November 15, 2023

A historic moment in International Cricket! Congratulations King Kohli 👑 on this extraordinary achievement. No one could've done it quite like you! @imVkohli https://t.co/q7YZuudwB9 — Milind Narvekar (@NarvekarMilind_) November 15, 2023

I USED TO PRAY FOR SUCH MOMENTS. THIS SCRIPT IS WRITTEN BY THE GOD ITSELF. pic.twitter.com/BspNEuzA25 — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) November 15, 2023

4.6 Cr people watching on Hotstar when Virat Kohli completed his 50th ODI Century – The highest ever in the history.



King Kohli – The Brand 🐐🐐#INDvsNZ #ViratKohli𓃵



pic.twitter.com/UxPiGO2a8r — VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) November 15, 2023

Virat Kohli is breaking records and is setting new ones. It is a privilege to be able to watch him shine in his full glory.