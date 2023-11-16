I just don’t know how to deal with Virat and Anushka anymore. I am serious. Every day they come up with something completely adorable, and how is my little heart going to be able to take all this?! So, in case the two are reading this, please stop.

(No, no, no, no don’t).

Last evening, Virat scored his 50th ODI century and this was his reaction. I mean!!

🚨 The best picture you will see on the internet today !#INDvsNZ | #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/46tHi3C1UF — Haroon 🏏🌠 (@Haroon_HMM) November 15, 2023

It got better, though. In a short video, Virat Kohli, who was on the balcony of his dressing room, was seen attempting to look for his actor wife, Anushka Sharma, in the stands of the stadium.

With a sweeping peek, he scanned the upper deck of the stand where she was seated. However, he couldn’t find her, which made it…even more adorable?

His cute gesture took the internet by storm and here’s what their fans had to say:

virat looking for anushka from the stands 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/KeHpW08ANp — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) November 15, 2023

Virat trying to spot Anushka 😭😂

Eyes always on the trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FcGNsLevLe — Harshit Sharma (@Harshit_who) November 15, 2023

https://twitter.com/shhuushhh_/status/1724765504051843444

He is a first a proud husband always 😎 — Anju Gusain (@anjugusain) November 15, 2023

A man who loves you would go above and beyond for you — 🩷نور (@shutupnoor_) November 15, 2023

Major couple goals 🧿 — Peace out 😉 (@sataxisoumya) November 15, 2023

Awwww cutest cutest cutest one ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — FindingNiche (@creaativesoul) November 16, 2023

People troll them very badly but they stick together through bad times and now enjoy the success. ❤️ — अभिजित पराड (@ErzaXabhi) November 15, 2023

Indeed ❤️🥲… Achieving something incredible in front of your loved ones alwayzz hits different.. also its a great feeling when you end up being together with your love as the life partner , cute moment in the match — Pankaj Komre (@pankajkomre) November 15, 2023

If this isn’t couple goals, we don’t know what is!