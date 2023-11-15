Today, the World Cup semi-final is more than just a match between India and New Zealand. I mean, we want the win (touchwood), but there’s more. Virat Kohli became the first batter in the world to score 50 ODI centuries – breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries. When this happened, the ground and the rest of the stadium was understandably at a standstill.

The moment of him creating the ‘historic century’ clearly meant a lot to people, and we’re all actually happy crying. There were visuals of Virat bowing down to Sachin, Anushka overjoyed, people giving standing ovations and just cheering their hearts out. It was a happy place. Or like Kohli said: “It’s a stuff of dreams.”

We’re clearly not moving on from these happy visuals.

The days when cricket feels more warm than energetic are special.