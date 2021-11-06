What could be more heartwarming than Captain Virat Kohli celebrating his 33rd birthday in the dressing room with his teammates? And it's even more special after their huge win over Scotland in a T20 World Cup Super 12 match in 2021.

Virat Kohli was seen cutting his birthday cake in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, while his teammates wished him well on his special day. Kohli turned 33 on Friday, and he was given a fantastic birthday present as India dominated Scotland in a must-win match.

You can watch the entire video here: