When we talk about IPL, one of the first professions (apart from the players’, of course) that comes to mind, is of the cheerleaders. This is probably because there has always been a certain way we present them in sports. It’s work that requires attention, but for different reasons. We somehow only associate cheer-leading with glamour – when it cannot be just that. So it makes sense that it comes with perks and monetary compensation that justifies the work.

Reportedly, the approximate pay for IPL cheerleaders ranges from ₹14,000 to ₹17,000 per match. According to the same sources, franchises like Mumbai Indians and RCB typically compensate cheerleaders with around ₹20,000, while KKR offers the highest payment of approximately ₹24,000.

The format of the Indian Premiere League or any tournament, for that matter, requires proper involvement from coaches. Understandably, the job comes with substantial perks as well. For instance, the salaries of IPL coaches ranges from anything between ₹3 – 4 crores. However, of course, the stark difference in the salaries says a lot about the system in general.

These numbers definitely paint a picture which one might not expect.