After nail-biting matches where both the teams put up a fine show that displayed their exemplary skills, we now have India and Australia in the World Cup finals. The final is set to take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India will be chasing its third World Cup title and the entire nation is going to watch the match eagerly.
While a lot of people will be watching the match at their homes, a few lucky ones managed to get their hands on the tickets and they will witness the match live from the stadium. In case you are one of those, we found a Twitter thread that will help you out. In a series of tweets, Kaashvi Saxena listed down the dos and don’ts that you need to follow at the stadium. The list is pretty comprehensive.
Kaashvi wrote that you should not carry anything such as airpods, earphones, powerbanks, etc. The stadium management does not let you carry anything apart from a mobile phone. You need to hand over every single item apart from that.
In case you do want to bring other important stuff, you can make use of the locker system houses nearby that charge ₹500. However, the best decision would be to leave these things in your car. Coming to food, chances are that UPI won’t work. It will be better to carry cash. A bottle of water can cost around ₹100-200. They do not let you carry your bottles so you can buy these and refill them in the stadium.
The stadium does have food options. Sandwiches can cost ₹300 per person but it can get crowded. Kaashvi adds that you can preorder your food at your seat so that you can enjoy the match without worrying about the food.
The tweet adds that the weather in Ahmedabad will be hot so you need to dress accordingly.
Last but not least, be prepared to walk a lot and stand in queues for long hours while entering the stadium and also while exiting. This is something that not a lot of people talk about. It’s better to be prepared mentally for the arduous journey.
Kaashvi’s tweet is helping a lot of people out. People are tagging their friends on this thread. Some are also sharing their experience. While some called the experience just not worth it. Here’s what people have to say.
All of this will be worth it when you watch the men in blue hit the boundaries on the pitch.