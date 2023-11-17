After nail-biting matches where both the teams put up a fine show that displayed their exemplary skills, we now have India and Australia in the World Cup finals. The final is set to take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India will be chasing its third World Cup title and the entire nation is going to watch the match eagerly.

While a lot of people will be watching the match at their homes, a few lucky ones managed to get their hands on the tickets and they will witness the match live from the stadium. In case you are one of those, we found a Twitter thread that will help you out. In a series of tweets, Kaashvi Saxena listed down the dos and don’ts that you need to follow at the stadium. The list is pretty comprehensive.

Sneak Peak into my experience from Ind vs Pak and what I can advice y’all cute folks going to Ahemdabad for the Finals! — Kaashvi Saxena (@kaashvisaxena) November 16, 2023

Kaashvi wrote that you should not carry anything such as airpods, earphones, powerbanks, etc. The stadium management does not let you carry anything apart from a mobile phone. You need to hand over every single item apart from that.

Their expectation is that you walk with a mobile and a flag is allowed. Nothing else. Don’t even bother carrying cover of your shades. Wear your shades on your head. — Kaashvi Saxena (@kaashvisaxena) November 16, 2023

In case you do want to bring other important stuff, you can make use of the locker system houses nearby that charge ₹500. However, the best decision would be to leave these things in your car. Coming to food, chances are that UPI won’t work. It will be better to carry cash. A bottle of water can cost around ₹100-200. They do not let you carry your bottles so you can buy these and refill them in the stadium.

Carry loads of cash.



A bottle of water will cost 100/200. You won’t get to take your water bottle inside so just buy one plastic one on your way inside. You will have refill stations but they’re too crowded lol.



Sandwiches or pizzas will be 300 average for 1 person. — Kaashvi Saxena (@kaashvisaxena) November 16, 2023

The stadium does have food options. Sandwiches can cost ₹300 per person but it can get crowded. Kaashvi adds that you can preorder your food at your seat so that you can enjoy the match without worrying about the food.

Don’t bother buying stuff they sell on the streets. You’ll get all kinds of toys/hand fan thingy etc. but once you reach the gate they will throw that away😂 We wasted money lmao. — Kaashvi Saxena (@kaashvisaxena) November 16, 2023

The tweet adds that the weather in Ahmedabad will be hot so you need to dress accordingly.

It was super sad to see people fight for their really expensive electronic items and make up pouches. Even if you are going to carry a bag- they’ll take it away. So just go empty handed and avoid getting stressed like my family and I🤪 — Kaashvi Saxena (@kaashvisaxena) November 16, 2023

Last but not least, be prepared to walk a lot and stand in queues for long hours while entering the stadium and also while exiting. This is something that not a lot of people talk about. It’s better to be prepared mentally for the arduous journey.

Forgot to add yes- vendors won’t sell water while they do their rounds in the seating area- you will have to go near FnB stalls only. So ideally when you’re entering fill a bottle or two. AHEMDABAD IS TOO MUCH HEAT. — Kaashvi Saxena (@kaashvisaxena) November 16, 2023

Kaashvi’s tweet is helping a lot of people out. People are tagging their friends on this thread. Some are also sharing their experience. While some called the experience just not worth it. Here’s what people have to say.

This should be a full blog. pic.twitter.com/XzhyxJBW5N — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) November 16, 2023

Also.. While entry is very convenient, the exit is through 2/3 gates and can become a real bottleneck.. Better to wait for some time, let the majority of the people go before exit — 0xSumitGupta.eth (@sumitbsg) November 17, 2023

Also don’t try taking metro while returning, it’s hellish — Chinmay କବି 🇮🇳💙 (@ChinuKabi) November 17, 2023

Oh god! The stadium experience for the viewers is really sad! It's as if state assn & BCCI have absolutely no regard for public. Satelite rights, advts have brought in the money. Stadium prime box seats is for flex for the connected. The rest can go to hell! https://t.co/SXoIzypsbK — SinSinWati (@Sinsinwati) November 17, 2023

Thank god for hotstar. https://t.co/cINBTH0Rc0 — Abhishek Sankar (@_abhisheksankar) November 17, 2023

Tldr – horrible experience. Don't go.

It's a shame that people don't get what they paid for during any concert, match experience in India. Absolute scam! https://t.co/AH0CP1EBuR — Zeno (@1729isthebest) November 17, 2023

Good thread and I wish someone had told me this when I for the IPL Finals back in May. https://t.co/s2o3auvfcP — Sameer Choubey (@DSameerChoubey) November 17, 2023

All of this will be worth it when you watch the men in blue hit the boundaries on the pitch.